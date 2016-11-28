IO Interactive haben auf vielfachen Wunsch der Community einen Patch für Hitman veröffentlicht, der Unlocks im Spiel auch für den Offline-Modus freischaltet. Das November-Update steht ab dem 28. November für alle Systeme zum Download bereit.

Sie sind offline, Agent 47! Das episodisch veröffentlichte Hitman bekommt ein Update, um auch Online erzielte Unlocks im Offline-Modus nutzen zu können.

Square Enix und io interactive haben die Patchnotes zum November Update für ihr Spiel Hitman veröffentlicht. Auch nach dem Season Finale mit Episode 6 in Hokkaido versprechen die Macher, das Spiel weiterhin zu supporten und mit Patches und Updates zu versorgen.

Auf vielfachen Wunsch der Community hin haben die Entwickler im neuen Patch integriert, dass alle erreichten »Unlocks« des Spiels, die ein Spieler im Online-Modus erspielt hat, auch im Offline-Modus verfügbar sind.

Unser Test der Season 1: Hitman Staffel 1 im Test - War das Episodenformat eine gute Idee?

Das November-Update steht ab dem 28. November für PC, PS4 und Xbox One mit einem Umfang von etwas mehr als 2 GB zum Download bereit.

Die offiziellen Patchnotes:

November Update Release NotesGeneral Improvements

Offline Profile

All unlockable items that are earned when connected to the game's servers, are now also saved to an 'offline profile', meaning that they can be used when in Offline Mode.

Items include all mastery items; including weapons, gear, starting/pickup locations as well as Elusive Target suit rewards and Challenge Pack unlocks.

Note: You must be connected to the game servers in order to acquire new unlocks.

Stability Sweep

Fixed different issues across all locations that previously resulted in the game crashing or becoming unstable.

Opportunity Completion Checkmark

We've added functionality to mark an opportunity with a checkmark when it has been successfully completed, similar to how we show that a challenge has been completed.This will show you the completed opportunities at-a-glance and make it easier to track completion when trying to achieve the achievements/trophies linked to opportunities.

Silent Assassin Rating Display

The scoring screen now displays "Silent Assassin" when a player completes a mission with that rating.

Major Update to Statistics Page

The 'Statistics' page has been overhauled with a new visual design that displays the challenge completion, mastery level completion and overall location completion.

Pause Menu

We've changed the background of the pause menu to be the current in-game moment, rather than the world map.

Mission Accomplished Screen Update

When successfully completing a mission, the mission accomplished screen will now show the last frame of the exit sequence, rather than fading to black.

Contracts Mode 'Success State'

After playing a Contract, the menu will now show either a checkmark (complete) or a cross (fail) to show your status for the Contract.

Improved consistency for Elusive Targets Challenge Images

The Elusive Targets Challenges now have a more consistent style.

New IOI logo

We have a new studio logo, and now that's in the game.

Challenge Completed SFX

We added a subtle sound effect that plays when unlocking a challenge.

Pull an Enemy

In this update, we've added the ability for 47 to pull people over balconies or out of windows, when he is hanging on a ledge or below the balcony/window.Unfortunately, there is a known issue for this move: NPC's that see this move will not blame 47, even if they are looking directly at the NPC or at 47.For that reason, we will remove this ability with our December Update and fix this. It will then be re-introduced with a game update in January, around the same time as the disc release.

Fixed Issues

Paris

Fixed an issue with trespassing whilst dressed as a Chef in Paris

Fixed issues that could cause multiple opportunities in Paris to fail, depending on 47's actions

Fixed an issue where water splashes could be heard in certain areas of the attic in Paris

Fixed an issue where 47 could vault into an inaccessible location in Paris. The vault prompt has been removed

Fixed an issue that could cause the light rig in Paris to also cause damage in the basement

Sapienza

Fixed inconsistent trespassing boundaries in Sapienza

Fixed an issue where the 'Mission Accomplished' music could be heard during the cinematic following The World of Tomorrow.

Marrakesh

Fixed an issue that would cause the 'Open Sesame' opportunity in Marrakesh to fail, instead of being completed

Fixed inconsistent trespassing boundaries in Marrakesh

Fixed an issue that would cause the documents to be lost when using the 'push' prompt on Matthieu Mendola in 'A House Built on Sand'.

Fixed an issue where the crowd and helicopter sounds could be heard in some parts of the tunnel in Marrakesh

Fixed an issue where starting combat in the school will alert all guards on the map in Marrakesh

Bangkok

Fixed an issue where Agent 47 could 'blend-in' without the correct disguise in Bangkok

Fixed an issue with the physics of a guitar stand in Bangkok.

Fixed an issue with clipping when wearing the Exterminator disguise in Bangkok.

Fixed an issue with an invisible wall in the atrium in Bangkok.

Fixed an issue where Jackie Carrington's routine could get stuck in Bangkok.

Fixed an issue where guards that have spotted 47 trespassing in one disguise, would immediately attempt to arrest him when finding him in a non-trespassing area in a different disguise.

Colorado

Fixed an issue where the hay bale in Colorado would not drop when shot in certain places

Fixed an issue where a door in Sean Rose's room could not be opened by Rose's Room Key

Fixed an issue that could cause the Target Lockdown alert to trigger in Colorado without player action

Fixed an issue that could make it impossible to complete the Freedom Fighters mission in Colorado

Hokkaido

Fixed an issue where a kill involving the hot springs in Hokkaido would be classed as 'Accident Fall', it is now classified as a drowning kill

General

Fixed an issue where a gun rattling sound could be heard when crouching after dropping a weapon

Fixed an issue where a challenge notification would be displayed after the first kill in a mission

Fixed an issue where the weapon HUD would sometimes display incorrectly when using 'minimal' HUD settings

Fixed an issue where subtitles could still be seen in the Pause Menu

Fixed an issue with Cyrillic characters not rendering properly on the Contracts Briefing tile

PC-Specific Issues

Fixed an issue where the cinematics between missions could drop to as low as 19 fps

Fixed an issue where the selected GPU in the Game Launcher is not the one used by the game

Fixed an issue where some tabs in the 'Replanning' screen could not be selected with a mouse

Fixed an issue with unequipping an item during the 'Planning' phase

Fixed an issue in Marrakesh where heavy flickering in areas with artificial lighting would occur on specifics setups

Fixed an issue where the framerate could stutter during combat, primarily on DX12 setups

Next Update

As we mentioned at the start of this blog post, we are also planning a December Update, which we are very excited about as it will wrap up the year nicely and will be a great way for us to wish all of our players a happy holiday season. We'll have specifics to share as we get a little bit further into December.

November Content Schedule

Elusive Targets, Escalation Contracts, Featured Contracts and Challenge Packs are all in the pipeline and to give you an idea of our plans at this stage, the November Content Schedule shows everything that is coming throughout the month. As we get into December, we'll have a new content schedule. Look for that next week.

