Nach dem problematischen Release von Impact Winter sollen mehrere Notfall-Updates folgen.
Zum Thema Impact Winter für 16,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Der Release des Survival-Spiels Impact Winter verlief alles andere als reibungslos: Bereits kurz nach der Veröffentlichung am 23. Mai hagelte es im offiziellen Steam-Forum teilweise heftige Kritik, die Nutzerreivews rutschten ins Negative. Vor allem die (nicht vorhandene) Navigation via Maus und Tastatur, die langen Ladezeiten, fehlende Auflösungs-Einstellungen und Abstürze sind den Spielern ein Dorn im Auge. Doch Hilfe naht.
Wie die Entwickler von Mojo Bones jetzt offiziell bekannt gegeben haben, sind bereits mehrere Updates in Arbeit. Der erste dieser Notfall-Patches soll aktuellen Planungen zufolge bereits am 25. Mai 2017 erscheinen und vor allem die kritisierte Maus-Tastatur-Steuerung verbessern. Auch der verwirrende Spiele-Launcher soll sich dann endgültig verabschieden.
In den nächsten Wochen folgen weitere Updates, mit deren Hilfe unter anderem die Ladezeiten von Impact Winter um die Hälfte reduziert werden sollen. Allerdings benötigt das noch etwas Testzeit, so dass wohl noch ein bis zwei Wochen bis zum Release des besagten Patches ins Land ziehen werden. Hier die originale Roadmap auf Englisch im Überblick:
Update Roadmap für Impact Winter
VERY SHORT TERM OBJECTIVES (25 Mai 2017)
-
Improvement of Keyboard and Mouse controls: Mouse support in menus and in the game. Remapping and improvement of controls, including mouse
-
Removal of the launcher (the launcher has no real use and is confusing for a lot of you).
SHORT TERM OBJECTIVES (within 1 or 2 weeks)
-
Continuous improvements of Keyboard and Mouse controls, taking into account your feedback. We also want to implement several keyboard / mouse configuration layouts.
-
We have found a way to cut loading times by half, but this requires proper testing to make sure it doesn't impact some areas of the game. We will release this as soon as possible.
-
Support of localized keyboards (Azerty, etc.)
MEDIUM TERM OBJECTIVES (within 3 or 4 weeks)
-
Implementation of custom Key binding