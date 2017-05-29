Zum Thema LEGO Worlds ab 11,99 € bei Amazon.de LEGO Worlds für 24,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Mit dem kürzlich veröffentlichten Update 1.1 hat der Entwickler TT Games ein von vielen Fans seit langer Zeit gefordertes Feature in Lego Worlds eingeführt - den Sandbox-Modus.

In dem besagten Mode können Spieler unter anderem die Größe der Map, die Thematik sowie die Objekte nach eigenen Wünschen festlegen - ohne zuvor das Tutorial absolvieren zu müssen. Außerdem stehen sämtliche Bausteine von Beginn an zur Verfügung, so dass der Kreativität prinzipiell keine Grenzen gesetzt sind.

Des Weiteren beseitigt das Update einige nervige Bugs wie zum Beispiel beschädigte Spielstände, ein Problem im Koop-Modus sowie die Namensgebung von selbst erstellten Welten.

Ein Video von Lego Worlds mit Gameplay-Szenen vom Sandbox-Modus finden Sie oberhalb dieser Meldung. Außerdem gibt es eine Übersicht mit sämtlichen Änderungen des Updates.

Fixed instances that result in loss of Save Data (All Formats)

Added Galaxy Map to Front Menu on Console to allow players with full galaxy maps to delete worlds.

Fixed 'Cannot Create Save Data' Issue

Added ability to delete worlds from the galaxy map without having to load into game1

Fixed multiple instances of Worlds freezing around 95-98% loading.

Added Support for Early Access Worlds in Sandbox Mode (See Guide on Steam)

Improved Spawn balance for rarer discoveries

Improved underground lighting

Brick Build copying fixes instances of Door and Windows not being copied

Improved Starter World Camera Cuts

Added additional fixtures to Build Tool

Corrected aiming on Mouse for projectiles firing

Corrected instances of Quest Spawn points appearing before Quest Giver is available

Co-Op: Fixed instance of Player 2 buying extra hearts and losing them after travelling to a new World

Fixed several instances of the Narrator VO Looping when first triggered

Fixed Lantern Lighting

Fixed instances of PUG-Z stealing a shed

Fixed Billionaire Achievement no longer requiring a single sitting (Will retroactively unlock) (All Formats)

Fixed instances of PS4 UGC filters preventing Player 2 from being able to drop-in

Improved Brick Build Showcase Connection times.

Re-introduced Brick Particle FX to Terraforming Vehicles and landscape destruction

Improved Galaxy Map interactions and World Creation menus.

Fixed Jewel Thief quest allowing Dragon Wizard to be unlocked much easier

RABBITS!

Fixed Multiple Crashes that occur in Online (Exiting Game, Reconnecting to Game, Loss of Network, Accepting Invite whilst Hosting a game).

Fixed Instance of game crashing when using Free-Build Copy Tool's drag select and switching to normal gameplay

No longer able to jump out of rocket during takeoff or landing sequences

Fixed Swamp Crook Quests so it is no longer repeated and is considered complete

Added ability to skip cutscenes to Mouse

Increased Discovery Tool aiming tolerance

Fixed Translation Errors in all languages for missing text or character errors.

Additional Fixes made to Japanese Control inconsistencies

Fixed instances of Customiser Hair pieces being raised off the character head after wearing a hat.

Safe Zone Settings fixed on Console & Removed from PC (not needed)

Fixed Renaming Worlds