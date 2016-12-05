Die nächsten Updates für No Man's Sky werden Crash-Bugs und andere Probleme beseitigen.

Zwar hat der Entwickler Hello Games in den vergangenen Monaten neben dem Foundation-Update bereits zahlreiche Patches für No Man's Sky veröffentlicht. Es gibt allerdings noch immer einige Probleme, mit denen die Spieler zu kämpfen haben. Darum will sich das Team in naher Zukunft ebenfalls kümmern.

Hello Games hat jetzt auf der Community-Webseite von Steam eine Liste mit Bugfixes veröffentlicht, die im Rahmen von mehreren Updates demnächst erscheinen werden. So kümmern sich die Entwickler unter anderem um einige verbliebene Crash-Bugs und nehmen sich diverse Probleme mit den NPCs zur Brust.

Außerdem wird es eine Funktion zum Aufspüren von Mods geben, da einige Spieler Probleme mit No Man's Sky haben, wenn es in Verbindung mit nicht unterstützte Modifications im Einsatz sind. Wann genau die jeweiligen Updates erscheinen werden, ist bisher allerdings noch nicht bekannt. Hier die Übersicht:

Following reports of some people experiencing issues with the game while unsupported mods are installed, we've added mod detection which will show a warning screen on loading when mods are detected. A click or button press will dismiss this screen.

Allowed remapping of the build menu and quick menu commands to support Azerty keyboards.

Fixed an issue which, in some rare cases, prevented NPCs from giving you mission critical dialogue.

Fixed a bug which could cause core items to be transferred from exosuit inventory to starship inventory. Note: this is a preventative fix and won't fix the issue for those who have already experienced this bug. We have a cure for those who have experienced on the way, it'll be released in our next patch.

Following player feedback, we have clarified messaging when being given tech that you already know.

Fixed a number of rare crashes (if you continue to experience crashes, please send a crash report and include your crash dumps).

Fix for monitor detection on PCs with 3rd party remote desktop or screen sharing applications.

Running the game via the .exe file should no longer give Steam Init errors.

We've enabled a temporary workaround for the SLI issues people are experiencing. If you are running in SLI, please disable TAA and the game should run. We are currently talking to Nvidia about a more permanent solution for this issue.

Fixed an issue where underwater buildings could spawn without doors which in rare cases would mean the NPC missions could not be completed. (Note: If you are still being pointed to missing facilities during the NPC questlines, you can either claim a new base and re-build the NPC terminal, or if you have a Freighter, remove the NPC terminal from your base and rebuild it in the Freighter. The NPC should then give you new coordinates. We are still working on a more permanent fix for this issue).

Previously it was possible to get Exosuit tech such as the life support stuck in the Starship inventory. Savegames with this bug present have now been fixed.