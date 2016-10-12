Passend zum just gestarteten Halloween-Event hat Blizzard Entertainment das neue Update 1.4 (PC) beziehungsweise 1.10 (PS4) für Overwatch veröffentlicht. Darin erhalten unter anderem Widowmaker und Junkrat einen kleinen Buff. Wir haben die Patch-Notes.

Von Andre Linken |

Passend zum Halloween-Event hat Blizzard ein neues Update für Overwatch veröffentlicht.

Zum Thema Overwatch ab 19,99 € bei Amazon.de Im Rahmen des großen Halloween-Events haben die Entwickler von Blizzard Entertainment gleichzeitig das neue Update 1.4 (für PC) beziehungsweise 1.10 (für PlayStation 4) für den Helden-Shooter Overwatch veröffentlicht.

Einige der wohl wichtigsten Änderungen betreffen spezifische Helden beziehungsweise deren Fähigkeiten. So lädt sich beispielsweise der Kamikazereifen von Junkrat ab sofort etwas schneller auf. Auch die Scharfschützin Widowmaker hat einen kleinen Buff erhalten. Die Heilerin Ana hingegen muss künftig etwas länger warten, bevor sich ihre ultimative Fähigkeit (Nano Boost) zur Verfügung steht.

Ebenfalls interessant: Overwatch erreicht neuen Meilenstein

Bestenliste und Spectator-Modus

Außerdem gibt es ab sofort eine Bestenliste, in der die aktuell 500 besten Spieler im Ranked-Modus aufgeführt werden. Auch für das aktuelle Halloween-Event gibt es eine solche Liste. Hinzu kommen diverse Bugfixes, eine Verbesserung des Spectator-Modus sowie einige Optimierungen beim Interface. Hier die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:

Patch-Notes für Overwatch

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

New Seasonal Event: Overwatch Halloween Terror

When the shadows grow long and the nights grow cold . . . when witches cackle in the night, and ghosts roam the streets . . . it can mean only one thing: Halloween has arrived in Overwatch! Starting today, Overwatch's regular Loot Boxes have been replaced with limited-edition Halloween Loot Boxes. Each contains at least one of more than 100 Halloween-themed sprays, icons, skins, victory poses, emotes, and highlight intros. And the bravest heroes will test their mettle against a mad scientist's metal minions in Overwatch's first co-op PvE brawl: Junkenstein’s Revenge.

New Feature: Leaderboards

In-game leaderboards will now show off the top 500 competitive players from each region, and a separate leaderboard will allow players to see how their competitive performance stacks up against their Battle.net friends. Plus, we’re adding leaderboards for the Overwatch Halloween Terror event that’s happening right now! Note: After downloading the latest patch, players will need to complete at least one Competitive Play match before they’ll appear on the Battle.net friend leaderboards.

GENERAL UPDATES

General

Static cameras are now supported in spectator mode

Team names can now be edited in custom games

Raised the volume of Hanzo's Dragonstrike voice line while wearing the Okami/Lone Wolf Skin

Heroes hit by Ana's Nano Boost have a new voice line that informs other players

Increased frequency of Reinhardt's "barrier failing" voice line

Custom Games can now be paused

Competitive Play

Players who leave or are disconnected from a competitive match can now rejoin anytime while the match is still in progress

Teammates of a disconnected player can now exit a match after 2 minutes have elapsed (formerly 1 minute), and they will not receive a leaver penalty. However, they will receive a loss

Spectating

Camera movement in Spectator Mode has been improved

HERO BALANCE UPDATES

Ana

Nano Boost - Ultimate cost has been increased by 20%

Biotic Grenade - Radius has been increased from 3 to 4 meters

Widowmaker

Widow's Kiss - Scoping-in animation time has been reduced from 0.5 to 0.33 seconds

Junkrat

RIP-Tire - Ability now activates more quickly

USER INTERFACE UPDATES

General

Hero Gallery now signify which items were unlocked during the Overwatch Halloween Terror event

Several minor aesthetic changes have been made to the game's Main, Social, and Options menus

Removed several stats that were duplicated for certain heroes throughout the career profile

Graphics, typography, and layout have been updated in the Player Profile menu

Controller users can now choose between two aiming modes:

Dual-Zone mode (New default): The vast majority of the thumbstick's range moves with reduced sensitivity and relatively high acceleration. However, when the thumbstick crosses to the outer 10% of its range, it will move with high sensitivity and relatively low acceleration. This mode will allow for more precise aiming, while still allowing players to turn around quickly

Exponential Ramp mode (Old default): As the thumbstick moves toward the outside of its range, the sensitivity is ramped up exponentially. The acceleration remains relatively high throughout

Social Features

Certain commendations will now appear less frequently during end-of-round voting, and others will appear more frequently (e.g. Torbjörn's Armor Packs Created will appear less frequently while Offensive Assists will appear more frequently)

BUG FIXES

General

Enemy players that are knocked down no longer lose their red outline

Highlight Intros previewed after opening a loot box now loop

Fixed a bug that prevented custom key bindings from saving after relaunching the game

Fixed a bug that kept players from binding Take Screenshot to other keys

Fixed a bug preventing any non-default sprays from appearing during the Play of the Game

Heroes that appeared on the main menu screen are no longer visible in the background while viewing items in the hero gallery

Competitive Play

[PS4, XB1] Fixed an issue that was incorrectly displaying a top 500 icon for certain players, even though they had not yet broken into the top 500

Maps

Fixed a bug that allowed D.Va to reach unintended locations on several maps when using Self-Destruct

Fixed a bug that allowed players to capture first objective on King's Row from extremely high above the point

Fixed a bug that allowed the payload to heal players, even when they were negatively affected by Ana's Biotic Grenade

Fixed a bug preventing the health bars on the Practice Range bots from displaying the effects of Ana's Biotic Grenade

Fixed a bug preventing sprays from being applied correctly to some surfaces on Eichenwalde

Fixed a lighting issue, causing certain objects to appear darker than intended inside the Eichenwalde castle

Heroes

Smoothed the animation during Ana's zoom-release transition

Fixed a bug causing Bastion's bullet shells to eject backwards while in Configuration: Sentry mode

Fixed a bug causing D.Va to be teleported back to a re-spawn point if her Boosters are used inside the team's dropship

Fixed an issue preventing Hanzo's Sonic Arrow from appearing when selected

Fixed a bug preventing Junkrat's statistics from correctly tracking RIP-Tire kills

Fixed a bug that prevented Junkrat's "Roadkill" achievement from being awarded after obtaining 4 kills with RIP-Tire

Fixed an issue preventing Mercy's staff from appearing in some highlight intros while wearing the Valkyrie, Sigrún, and Cobalt skins

Fixed a bug causing Tracer's highlight intros to render at a lower resolution when accessed from the Highlights menu

Fixed a bug that allowed Widowmaker to use her Grappling Hook on basketballs

Symmetra's "Car Wash" achievement now correctly lists the number of beams required (6 instead of 7)

Fixed a time calculation issue that was causing Zenyatta's "Rapid Discord" achievement to be more difficult than intended

Spectating