Gemeinsam mit dem Start des Events »Das Jahr des Hahns« hat Blizzard Entertainment das Update 1.7 für den Shooter Overwatch veröffentlicht. Darin sind unter anderem Buffs und Nerfs für einige Helden enthalten. Wir haben die vollständigen Patch-Notes.

Im PC-Update 1.7 für Overwatch gibt es unter anderem Nerfs für D.Va.

Wie bereits auf dem PTR-Server getestet wurde, enthält der Patch einige Buffs und Nerfs für mehrere Helden. So hat beispielsweise D.va ab sofort nur noch 200 anstatt zuvor 400 Rüstungspunkte und auch ihr Primärfeuer wurde geschwächt. Die Heilerin Ana musste ebenfalls einen Nerf hinnehmen, der sich auf die Effektivität ihrer biotischen Granate auswirkt. Auch der viel diskutierte Haken von Roadhog wurde überarbeitet.

Teabagger im Visier

Außerdem gibt es ab sofort einen kurzen Cooldown, wenn sich Charakter wiederholt ducken wollen. Damit will Blizzard Entertainment unter anderem das sogenannte Teabagging zur Verhöhnung der Gegner vermeiden oder zumindest reduzieren.

Hinzu kommen einige Optimierungen wie zum Beispiel die Erweiterung des Communication Wheel sowie zahlreiche Bugfixes. Die vollständigen Patch-Notes finden Sie unterhalb dieser Meldung:

Patch-Notes für Overwatch v1.7

New Seasonal Event: Year of the Rooster

Grab your friends, family, and loved ones and get ready to ring in the Year of the Rooster.

Overwatch's Lunar New Year celebrations have begun and, for the next three weeks, we hope this seasonal event brings you happiness, prosperity, and (most importantly) lots of fun! Collect more than 100 seasonal cosmetic items from our special Lunar Loot Boxes, enjoy a festive fireworks display on Lijiang Tower, and get ready to capture the flag in Overwatch's newest brawl.

General

The "Stay as Team" button now lights up when anyone on your team clicks it

Players can now join Team Chat from the Hero Select screen (Push "RB" on the Xbox One controller and push "R1" on the PlayStation 4 controller)

Crouch now has a very small cooldown between uses

Communication Wheel

Players can now equip up to 4 emotes, sprays, and voice lines from within the hero gallery

Voice line and emote submenus can be accessed from within the Communication wheel

Players can now bind individual sprays, emotes, and voice lines to mouse buttons, unique keys, or controller buttons

Kill Feed

Hero ability icons are now displayed in the Kill Feed

Headshot eliminations are now indicated with a red icon

Ana

Biotic Grenade: Effect duration has been reduced from 5 seconds to 4 seconds. Healing boost on allies has been decreased by 50%

D.Va

Health increased from 200 to 400

Armor decreased from 400 to 200

Fusion Cannons: Bullet damage decreased from 3 to 2. Number of bullets per shot has been increased from 8 to 11

Lúcio

New Hero Option: Allow Backwards Wall Ride

When enabled, allows Lucio to start wall riding while moving backwards.

Roadhog

Chain Hook. Targets are now pulled directly in front of Roadhog (rather than straight to him), except in cases where Roadhog drastically rotates

Hooked targets are now released if they leave Roadhog's line of sight before being pulled

Line of sight checks (which determines if targets are hit by the hook) are now done from Roadhog's position, rather than the hook's position

Sombra

Hack: Cooldown has been reduced from 12 seconds to 8 seconds

Hack: Time it takes to hack a target has been decreased from 1 second to 0.8 seconds

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug allowing spectators to utilize the "Stay as Team" button during the end of a game

Fixed a bug that caused the "Stay as Team" button to overlap with the Back button on the Social menu

Fixed a bug preventing the Social menu from not correctly displaying World of Warcraft zones that have an apostrophe in the name

Fixed a bug causing heroes to display a T-pose on the victory screen after a Mystery Heroes brawl

Fixed a bug preventing Simple Checkout from being navigated by a controller on PC

Fixed a bug preventing Alt+Tab from properly minimizing the game client while in fullscreen mode

Fixed a bug preventing the Kill Feed from displaying the destruction of Teleporters, Shield Generators, and Turrets

AI

Fixed a bug that prevented the Roadhog bot from being able to hook players through Reinhardt's shield

Fixed a bug that allowed the Sombra bot to hack through barriers

Fixed a bug that made the Torbjörn bot unresponsive after placing a turret

Competitive Play

Fixed a bug preventing players from receiving XP for playing offseason games

Heroes

Fixed a visual bug with Ana's "Toast" victory pose, causing her cup to appear blurry on the right side of the screen

Fixed a bug causing a graphics issue with McCree's "Hat Trick" emote

Fixed a bug preventing the countdown timer from appearing on Mei's Cryo-Freeze ability

Fixed a bug with the placement of Mercy's wings on her Valkyrie and Sigrún skins

Fixed a bug preventing Symmetra's Photon Barrier from playing its destruction sound effect when it is destroyed

Fixed a bug causing Tracer's "You Got It" voice line to play an incorrect line

Fixed a bug preventing Widowmaker's Venom Mine from attaching to walls

Fixed a bug preventing Zenyatta's Nutcracker skin from receiving a golden glow while using his Transcendence ultimate ability

Maps