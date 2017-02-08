Blizzard Entertainment hat ein neues Update auf dem Testserver von Overwatch veröffentlicht. Das umfasst neben dem bereits angekündigten Buff für Bastion unter anderem auch einen Serverbrowser.

Auf dem PTR-Server von Overwatch hat Bastion einen Buff erhalten.

Das Update umfasst unter anderem die bereits vor kurzem angekündigte Überarbeitung des Helden Bastion. So hat Blizzard unter anderem dessen Schussstreuung im Aufklärermodus deutlich verringert, während sie im Geschützturm spürbar größer ist. Zudem kann er sich ab sofort während der Bewegung heilen, hat dafür jedoch eine sich verbrauchende Ressource zu beachten.

Serverbrowser und mehr CTF

Eine weitere große Neuerung ist der von vielen Fans geforderte Serverbrowser. Demnach ist es ab sofort möglich, Partien mit eigenen Regeln zu erstellen. Ein Roadhog mit dreifacher Lebensenergie, der gegen ein vollständiges Team antreten muss? Kein Problem. Die Reduzierung sämtlicher Abklingzeiten auf ein Mininum? Aber bitte schön.

Außerdem hat sich Blizzard Entertainment dazu entschieden, den im Rahmen des Events »Jahr des Hahns« eingeführten Capture-the-Flag-Modus dauerhaft im Arcade-Part von Overwatch zu übernehmen. Zusätzlich zur bekannten Map wird es auch spezielle Varianten von Nepal, Lijiang Tower, Ilios und Oasis geben.

Hier die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:

Patch-Notes für Overwatch (PTR vom 7. Februar 2017)

New Feature: Server Browser

Starting today, every player can create their own, unique Overwatch experience and share it with their friends, their teammates, or the entire world. Introducing the Server Browser.

An extension of Overwatch's Custom Game mode, the Server Browser allows you to adjust the settings on various maps, modes, and heroes, creating your own tailor-made server. If, for example, you want to increase Pharah's missile speed or remove the cooldown from McCree's Combat Roll, the power is yours. Once you're happy with your settings and you're ready to launch your game, you'll need to set up the permissions. You can limit the number of people who can join your game by toggling the "Friends Only" or "Invite Only" options, but if you want to put your strange creation to the real test, set your server to "Public" and click the launch button.

The Server Browser is currently being tested, so we'll be making changes throughout the PTR. Thank you for helping us test the feature, and we're excited to see what you make of it.

New Mode: Capture the Flag

Capture the Rooster has been, without a doubt, Overwatch's most popular brawl. We don't want that excitement to end, so we're bringing Capture the Flag to the Arcade as an ongoing game mode. Starting today, we're adding Capture-the-Flag versions of Nepal, Lijiang Tower, Ilios, and Oasis, which gives you 12 maps to try when creating a Custom Game.

HERO UPDATES

Ana

New Hero Option: Nano Boost SensitivityAllows players to adjust Nano Boost's targeting sensitivity

Bastion

Configuration: Sentry

Deploy time decreased from 1.5 seconds to 1.0 second

Bullet spread increased by 50 percent

Bullet spread is always at maximum (it no longer increases as the weapon is fired)

Magazine size increased from 200 to 300

Headshot damage multiplier has been removed

No longer deals critical damage

Configuration: Recon

Bullet spread decreased by 25 percent

Magazine size increased from 20 to 25

Self-Repair

Can now be used while movingNow bound to secondary fire (formerly Ability 2)

No longer interrupted by taking damage

A new resource meter has been added that deplete while Self-Repair is active and recharges when not in use

Configuration: Tank

No longer grants bonus armor

Bastion has a new passive: IroncladBastion takes 35% less damage while in Sentry or Tank configuration

D.Va

Defense Matrix: Projectiles (like Roadhog's Chain Hook or Tracer's Pulse Bomb) no longer need to travel a minimum distance before they can be blocked

Mei

Cryo-FreezeMei can now be targeted by allies while in Cryo-Freeze

Mercy

Resurrect: While performing a resurrection, Mercy now becomes temporarily invulnerable along with the allies being revived

Caduceus Staff: Zenyatta can no longer be targeted when Transcendence is active

New Hero Option: Guardian Angel SensitivityAllows players to adjust Guardian Angel's targeting sensitivity

New Hero Option: Beam SensitivityAllows players to adjust targeting sensitivity on Mercy's Caduceus Staff beams

Sombra

New Hero Option: Hack SensitivityAllows players to adjust the targeting sensitivity on Sombra's Hack ability

Torbjörn

Rivet Gun: Ammo is now loaded earlier in the reload animation

Widowmaker

New Hero Option: Grappling Hook SensitivityAllows players to adjust Grappling Hook's targeting sensitivity

Zarya

New Hero Option: Projected Barrier SensitivityAllows players to adjust Projected Barrier's targeting sensitivity

Zenyatta

New Hero Option: Harmony Orb SensitivityAllows players to adjust Harmony Orb's targeting sensitivity

New Hero Option: Discord Orb SensitivityAllows players to adjust Discord Orb's targeting sensitivity

MAP BALANCE CHANGES

Eichenwalde

A second gate no longer closes after the payload passes through the castle doors. Instead, rubble from the damaged doorway partially blocks the entrance.

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed an issue preventing key bindings on the communication wheel from displaying properly

Fixed a bug causing some key bindings to revert to default after the first round of a Control map

Fixed a bug that allowed commendation cards to be recalculated and transferred to a new player after the previous recipient left at the end of a round

Fixed a bug that caused the "experience gained" audio effects to continue playing, even after the players left the game lobby

Environmental damage to barriers no longer counts toward the "Damage Blocked" statistic

Competitive Play

Fixed a bug preventing "60 seconds remaining" and "30 seconds remaining" voice lines from playing during the second round of a match

Heroes

Fixed a bug preventing Lucio's "Sound Barriers Provided" statistic from being properly calculated

Fixed a bug preventing Reinhardt's shield from displaying cracks at low health with the Wujing skin equipped

Fixed a bug that allowed Roadhog to turn freely while pulling a hooked target

Fixed an issue that allowed Sombra's Translocator to become stuck in the air

Fixed a bug preventing Tracer's "Clock's Tickin'' spray from matching the thumbnail in the Hero Gallery

Maps