Zum Thema Overwatch Die Omnics proben den Aufstand: Mit Overwatch: Uprising ist das erste Story-Ingame-Event des Hero-Shooters angelaufen. Bis zum 01. Mai lassen sich neue kosmetische Items aus der Uprising-Lootbox ergattern.
Wer sich einen Überblick verschaffen will, kann den Trailer oberhalb anklicken. Alle kosmetischen Items finden Sie am Ende dieser Meldung in der Galerie, dazu gibt es den Story-Trailer des neuen PvE-Modus und ein Entwickler-Video mit Jeff Kaplan, der Blizzards Intention hinter Uprising näher erläutert.
Spieler gegen Null Sector
Der neue PvE-Modus bietet auf der Map King's Row Schlachten gegen Omnic Roboter der bösartigen Null-Sector-Fraktion. Die Mission spielt sieben Jahre in der Vergangenheit und ist der erste Auftrag der Kadettin Oxton (Tracer), die von Lieutenant Wilhelm (Reinhardt), Angela Ziegler (Mercy) und Chefingenieur Lindholm (Torbjörn) begleitet wird.
Der Modus findet sich im Menü »Arcade« eingeordnet und belohnt uns nach erfolgreichem Abschließen mit einer Lootbox.
Update 1.10/2.09 Patch Notes
Je nachdem, ob auf PC oder Xbox One und PS4 gespielt wird, hat das neueste Update die Nummer 1.10 oder 2.09. Die Patch Notes haben wir unterhalb zusammengefasst.
Das Update sorgt allerdings für Probleme bei einigen Features, weshalb Custom Game Saves, die Modi 3vs3 und Capture The Flag sowie Ranglisten vorerst deaktiviert wurden. Blizzard arbeitet an einem Hotfix.
GENERAL
Details about each hero's unique backstory, along with information about some of their lore-inspired skins, have been added to the Hero Gallery
[PC] The Player Report system has been redesigned, adding new reporting options and activity examples to better capture the reason for each report
In-game voice conversations for the Overwatch Uprising event can now be displayed as subtitles. This can be enabled under the "Sound" tab in the "Options" menu
Competitive Play
A tracking system has been added to Assault and Assault/Escort Maps that will allow us to break ties based on the progress that was made toward capturing the objective.
Developer Comments: To mitigate draws in Competitive Play, we're implementing a system that tracks each team's progress on the objective. This will work similarly to the system that's already in place for Escort and Assault/Escort maps, which grants a win to the team that pushes the payload the furthest. Now, even if neither team successfully captures the objective, a winner can be determined based on which team captured the largest portion.
Custom Games and Game Browser
Custom Game settings can now be saved as a preset from the game's details page. This can be accessed by right-clicking on the map image from the Create Game page, right-clicking a game name from inside the Game Browser, or via the save button on the settings page
Players can now change weapon clip and magazine size or grant unlimited ammunition when creating a custom game
Maps
A new route has been added to Eichenwalde that connects the attacking team's spawn area to the capture point
HERO UPDATES
Lúcio
Sonic Amplifier
Damage increased by 25%
Projectile speed increased from 40 to 50
Alternate fire now considers vertical orientation when knocking targets back
Crossfade
Area of effect radius has been decreased from 30 meters to 10 meters
Heal Song
Healing-per-second has been increased by 30% (also applies to Lúcio's Amp It Up ability)
Self-healing has been reduced by 25%
Wall Ride
Movement speed increased by 20% when wall riding
Lúcio now receives a burst of speed when leaping off a wall
Orisa
The size of Orisa's head hitbox has been decreased by 15%
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue preventing voice lines from being played on Control maps
Competitive Play
Fixed an issue that was preventing Top 500 icons from appearing until after completing a competitive match
Fixed a bug preventing achievements from being unlocked during off-season competitive matches
Fixed a bug that forced Play of the Game highlights to be drawn from the last round of play
-
Custom Games and Game Browser
Fixed an issue allowing empty player slots to be displayed even when disabled (e.g. in 6v1 games)
Fixed a bug preventing the pause feature from working properly after the original host has left the match
Fixed a bug that allowed extremely long team names
Removed unnecessary customization options (e.g. cooldown options for abilities with no cooldown)
Heroes
Ana no longer cocks her rifle after throwing a grenade
The brightness on Bastion's golden gun has been toned down when the BlizzCon skin is equipped
Fixed a bug causing Mei's pinky to bend awkwardly in some poses when her Chang'e and Luna skins were equipped
Maps
Fixed a bug on Eichenwalde that allowed enemy player outlines to be seen through a pile of dirt at the castle gate
Fixed an issue on Eichenwalde that allowed players to become trapped in the broken castle doors
Fixed a bug that allowed Sombra to reach unintended locations on King's Row
Fixed a bug that allowed players to reach unintended areas on the Capture the Flag version of Lijiang Tower
Fixed a bug that allowed Symmetra to hide turrets in unintended locations on Oasis