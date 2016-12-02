Die Patch-News für das Breach-Update 2.5.0 für Path of Exile sind da.

Passend zum heutigen Release des Breach-Updates 2.5.0 für das Action-Rollenspiel Path of Exile hat das Team von Grinding Gear Games die vollständigen Patch-Notes veröffentlicht.

Einer Höhepunkte des Updates dürfte die namengebende »Breach League« sein. Dabei handelt es sich um spezielle Herausforderungen, bei denen die Spieler in Dungeons mit zahlreichen Rissen in der Realität geworfen werden - den sogenannten Breaches. Bei Interaktion wachsen diese an, spucken Monster und Bossgegner aus - aber auch Belohnungen.

Das Breach-Update 2.5.0 für Path of Exile erscheint am 2. Dezember 2016 um 21:00 Uhr mitteleuropäischer Zeit.

The Breach Challenge League:

From the 19th challenge onwards and for every third challenge after that, you will receive pieces of the Breach Totem Pole decoration to display in your hideout. The Totem Pole permanently showcases how many of the Breach challenges you completed during the league.

The new challenge leagues include a set of 40 new challenges. When you complete 12 challenges, you will receive the Breach Footprints Effect. At 24, you will receive the Breach Portal Effect. When you complete your 36th challenge, you will receive the Demonic Wings Back Attachment. These microtransactions are only obtainable in this league.

There are a total of 35 new unique items specific to the Breach league.

Monsters from the Breach drop new unique items that are specific to their Domain. When slain in their Domain, Breachlords are able to drop Blessings that allow these new uniques to be upgraded.

Among the riches found in the Breach, you may also encounter Splinters. Combine 100 Splinters of the same type together to create a Breachstone. When placed in the Map Device, a Breachstone allows travel into a Breachlord's Domain, the one place where they are truly vulnerable.

Deep in the Breach, you may draw the ire of horrific new bosses: Breachlords. The more damage you inflict on them, the more treasure they'll part with during their escape.

Tears in the fabric of reality have formed throughout Wraeclast. Engage them to expose an alternate realm and reveal those who dwell there. Slay monsters inside the Breach to keep it open long enough to reap your bounty.

With 2.5.0, there are Standard and Hardcore variations of the Breach challenge league available. They have the same core mechanics and items.

Challenge leagues are a great opportunity for a fresh start in a new economy. All of your old characters and items are still present in the Standard and Hardcore leagues, but you're encouraged to join the new leagues, complete challenges and demonstrate your mastery of Path of Exile!

New Content:

Hellions have had their art replaced with a new model.

Very early areas in Act One have been cosmetically improved.

Before her rescue, Navali is now guarded by The Faun.

Added a new Neutral Skill Gem - Vaal Breach: Creates a Breach at your location, making you vulnerable to its powerful inhabitants.

Added a new Intelligence/Dexterity Support Gem - Cast while Channelling: While casting supported channelling skills, trigger another linked spell at regular intervals, with a small damage penalty. This support gem is available from the Sharp and Cruel quest reward in Cruel difficulty for the Witch, Templar, Shadow and Scion. It is available for all classes from Petarus and Vanja after completing The Eternal Nightmare in Normal difficulty. There's a new Channelling tag on relevant skill gems.

Added 55 new unique items, 35 of which are exclusive to the Breach challenge league.

New Features:

Unique Maps can now drop if you have completed their equivalent base type on the Atlas.

Various improvements to preloading have been made.

Items filters can now see whether an item is corrupted with "corrupted true".

Weapons now display their range on their item descriptions.

The challenge and achievements panel now has progress bars for numeric challenges. Your overall challenge progress and challenge reward milestones are also shown.

The DirectX 9 renderer is still the default. You can change to the DirectX 11 renderer in the options. We will make the DirectX 11 renderer the default once we're sure there are no remaining problems.

Many of 2.5.0's features including the new renderer were deployed early with update 2.4.2. Thank you for your testing and feedback.

Essence Changes:

The weapon mod from Essence of Delirium now deals 750 chaos damage per second for 10 seconds (down from 1,000).

The weapon mod from Essence of Horror now grants a 16% chance to gain a power, frenzy or endurance charge on kill (up from 10%). Old versions of this mod can be updated using a Divine Orb.

The gloves mod from Essence of Insanity now grant "Socketed gems have 16% More Attack and Cast Speed" (down from 20%). Existing items will not be changed.

Fixed a minor issue where the Muttering Essence of Woe amulet mod granted values that were 1% too low.

The values of mods from Wailing Essences of Woe and above have been reduced, resulting in a notably lower value of all mods from higher-tier Woe essences.

At level 67 areas and above, Muttering Essences can no longer appear.

At level 47 areas and above, Whispering Essences can no longer appear.

The rate of finding multiple essences at once has been significantly increased in maps (especially higher maps).

Added the contents of the Essence League to the core game. You can now find monsters trapped in Essences throughout Wraeclast, but at a lower rate than when it was the current challenge league.

Map Mod Changes:

The "of Frenzy", "of Endurance" and "of Power" mods will no longer appear, as they could cause performance issues in areas with many monsters.

"of Exposure" will now reduce maximum resistances by a lower amount. In mid-tier maps, it'll reduce maximum elemental resistances by -5% to -8% now. In higher-tier maps, it'll reduce maximum elemental resistances by -9% to -12%. Existing mods will not update unless a Divine orb is used on the map.

"of Hemomancy", the mod that gave all characters Blood Magic, will no longer appear on maps.

The "Splitting" mod previously added multiple projectiles at yellow and red tier maps. They now only add two projectiles at all tiers. Existing mods will not update unless a Divine orb is used on the map.

The "of Smothering" map mod now only affects recovery rate of Life and Energy Shield, no longer affecting mana recovery. This includes existing versions of the mod.

The "of Stasis" mod that previously prevented player life and mana regeneration will now also prevent energy shield regeneration. Existing versions of the mod will continue to prevent only life and mana regeneration.

The "Grounded", "Molten" and "Incombustible" map mods that granted specific elemental resistance will no longer appear on maps. They've been succeeded by a new global elemental and chaos resistance map mod with lower values.

A large variety of new map mods have been added to the map pool.

General Balance Changes:

Poison from non-Viper Strike sources is now affected by multiplicative skill effect duration modifiers. Additive skill effect duration modifiers were already being applied.

Bleeding effects from non-puncture sources are now affected by the same (additive and multiplicative) duration modifiers as bleeding effects from puncture sources.

Doubled all sources of totem elemental resistance in the passive skill tree.

Increased most totem damage, totem additional physical damage reduction and totem attack and cast speed skills in the passive tree by 20-25%. This doesn't apply to the Totemic Mastery notable passive.

Increased the damage of the bosses in the Shipyard map and lightning Warbands leaders in general.

Reduced the damage of the bosses in the Overgrown Ruin map and chaos Warbands leaders in general.

Many monsters in end-game maps have been rebalanced, fixing cases where they did too little damage.

The Sextant Mod for additional currency items from Nemesis monsters is now only available on red maps.

In addition to the existing Forsaken Masters "quality of life" improvements made in 2.4.2, the experience progression of non-Zana Masters has been adjusted. It is now 30% easier to reach level 8 from 7, 20% easier to reach level 7 from 6 and 10% easier to reach level 6 from 5.

Increased the range of all melee weapons. This is also a significant buff to the radius of Cyclone.

Unique Item Balance Changes:

Energy From Within's additional energy shield has been reduced to 3-6%. A Divine Orb can be used to reroll the stats within this new range.

Soul Strike's faster start of energy shield recharge has been reduced to 80%. A Divine Orb can be used to reroll the stats within this new range.

Nuro's Harp now has an additional property: "40% increased effect of Chilled Ground". This change does not apply to old versions of this item. Using a Divine Orb on this item doesn't cause the new stat to appear.

The Aylardex now has an additional property: "80-100% increased Power Charge Duration". This change does not apply to old versions of this item. Using a Divine Orb on this item doesn't cause the new stat to appear.

Grand Spectrum's increased elemental damage has been reduced to 4%. A Divine Orb can be used to reroll the stats within this new range.

Facebreaker's critical strike multiplier has been reduced to 45%. A Divine Orb can be used to reroll the stats within this new range.

Reduced block and spell block values on Rumi's Concoction by around 33%. A Divine Orb can be used to reroll the stats within this new range.

Cospri's Malice and Mjölner now have 250ms cooldowns on triggering socketed skills (up from 100ms).

Skill Balance Changes:

Blade Vortex has been refactored. Instead of separate hits for each active blade, the blades now increase the frequency at which all enemies in the radius take damage, and the amount of damage they take. The skill now has a base hit frequency of 600ms and has 10% increased hit rate per active blade. Its damage has been reduced by 30% at all levels and it deals 30% more damage per active blade.

Reduced the maximum number of Summoned Raging Spirits to 20, but we have also increased damage as the gem levels up to compensate. It's intended to be a similar damage output but with less casting needed and less effective area of effect.

Ancestral Warchief now does 10% less damage at all levels. Fixed behaviour with the center of the slam being significantly further away than the totem's melee range. The skill now has +10 melee range at all levels, and the slam will always be centered at melee range away from the totem.

Scorching Ray now deals 10% more damage at gem level 20, tapered down to no change at gem level 1.

Raise Spectre now grants +30% elemental resistances to its minions.

Decoy Totem can no longer evade and has a 4 second cooldown at all levels.

Blade Flurry's "More attack speed" modifier has been reduced from 65% more to 60% more attack speed at all levels. Blade Flurry's targeting range has been reduced by 16.6%, and the damage radius of slashes has been reduced by 14.2%.

Blight's damage has been increased by 5% damage at level 1 of the gem, up to 35% more damage at level 20 of the gem.

Totems and all other minions now have 40% elemental resistance and 20% chaos resistance. This also includes minions that didn't have resistances previously, like wolves.

Fire, Cold, and Lightning Golems now have 70% resistance to their respective element. Chaos Golems now have 60% resistance to Chaos.

Flame Golem's damage has been increased by 140%.

Ice Golem's damage has been increased by 75%.

Lightning Golem's damage has been increased by 75%.

Stone Golem's damage has been increased by 100%. Its chance to taunt on slam has been lowered. Its melee attack range has been increased.

Chaos Golem's damage has been increased by 65%.

Melee Skeletons from the Summon Skeletons skill now deal 25% more damage. Summon Skeletons and Vaal Summon Skeletons skills now have a cast time of 0.8 seconds, down from 1 second.

Some triggered skills can now find targets that are farther away than they could before.

Reduced the damage penalty on Ranged Attack Totem to match Spell Totem. At gem level 1, it has changed from -50% to -35%. At gem level 20, it has changed from -31% to -26%.