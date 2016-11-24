Planet Coaster erhält den Patch 1.0.1. Weitere Updates sollen bereits im Dezember folgen.
Die Entwickler von Frontier haben den Patch 1.0.1 für ihre Freizeitpark-Simulation Planet Coaster und die begleitenden Patchnotes (in englisch) dazu veröffentlicht. Neben neuen Blaupausen für Achterbahnen und Shops in allen fünf Themenbereichen ist auch ein neuer Schwierigkeitsgrad im Challenge-Modus hinzugefügt worden.
Zusätzlich können sich Baumeister durch das Erringen von Sternen im Szenariomodus für einen Wettbewerb registrieren, bei dem die Entwickler bis zum 7. Dezember mehrere »High End PCs« verlosen werden. Die genauen Teilnahmebedingungen und Regeln finden sich im offiziellen Forum von Planet Coaster oder auf Steam.
Patchnotes
-
Added a "harder" challenge mode
-
Crash fixes/stability improvements
-
Optimisations
New blueprints
-
New shops/facilities blueprints for all 5 themes
-
New scenery blueprints for all 5 themes
-
New coaster blueprints
Bug fixes
-
Loading an old park will not reset your custom music
-
Fix black artefacts on HD4000 machines
-
Fix mouse issues on Windows 10 Insider
-
Fix heatmaps when a train falls off the track
-
Fix Priority Pass attendant animation issue
-
Reduced CPU/GPU usage when the game is minimized
-
Excitement, fear and nausea values now appear on coaster blueprints tooltip
-
Tacos icons now appear in Guest Inventories correctly
-
Fixed lights on dark ride in "The Creature Awakens"
-
Allow guests to stand at different heights on raised queues/paths
-
Guests re-equip balloons when leaving rides
-
Fix issue where control rebinding's were not being reapplied if you cancelled out of a change
-
Fix harness animation on Canyon Runner
-
Star Studded Career achievement fix
-
Guests now enter toilets/first aid centrally rather than clipping into the building
-
Guests with nothing to do leave the park rather than idling on the spot
-
Improved performance when editing terrain around water bodies
QoL improvements
-
Coaster auto-avoid now ignores terrain when auto-tunnelling is selected
-
Clicking a notification will now rotate the camera to focus on the affected facility/exit/entrance
-
Height markers now appear when building downhill more often
-
Community translations now support overriding the games font, allowing support for East Asian languages where characters were previously not included.
-
Escape now exits the main menu
