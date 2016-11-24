Planet Coaster erhält den Patch 1.0.1. Weitere Updates sollen bereits im Dezember folgen.

Die Entwickler von Frontier haben den Patch 1.0.1 für ihre Freizeitpark-Simulation Planet Coaster und die begleitenden Patchnotes (in englisch) dazu veröffentlicht. Neben neuen Blaupausen für Achterbahnen und Shops in allen fünf Themenbereichen ist auch ein neuer Schwierigkeitsgrad im Challenge-Modus hinzugefügt worden.

Zusätzlich können sich Baumeister durch das Erringen von Sternen im Szenariomodus für einen Wettbewerb registrieren, bei dem die Entwickler bis zum 7. Dezember mehrere »High End PCs« verlosen werden. Die genauen Teilnahmebedingungen und Regeln finden sich im offiziellen Forum von Planet Coaster oder auf Steam.

New blueprints

New scenery blueprints for all 5 themes

New shops/facilities blueprints for all 5 themes

Bug fixes

Loading an old park will not reset your custom music

Fix black artefacts on HD4000 machines

Fix mouse issues on Windows 10 Insider

Fix heatmaps when a train falls off the track

Fix Priority Pass attendant animation issue

Reduced CPU/GPU usage when the game is minimized

Excitement, fear and nausea values now appear on coaster blueprints tooltip

Tacos icons now appear in Guest Inventories correctly

Fixed lights on dark ride in "The Creature Awakens"

Allow guests to stand at different heights on raised queues/paths

Guests re-equip balloons when leaving rides

Fix issue where control rebinding's were not being reapplied if you cancelled out of a change

Fix harness animation on Canyon Runner

Star Studded Career achievement fix

Guests now enter toilets/first aid centrally rather than clipping into the building

Guests with nothing to do leave the park rather than idling on the spot