Der Patch 1.2.1 bessert das Frühlings-Update von Planet Coaster nach.

Erst vor Kurzem hatte Frontier Developments das umfangreiche Frühlings-Update für Planet Coaster mit zahlreichen neuen Features veröffentlicht. Jetzt bessert der Entwickler etwas nach.

Zu diesem Zweck steht ab sofort der Patch 1.2.1 via Steam zum Download bereit. Das neue Update beseitigt unter anderem diverse Bugs wie zum Beispiel nicht auswählbare Elemente im Menü sowie Probleme mit der Musik. Außerdem verbessert es die allgemeine Stabilität und Performance des Spiels.

Zudem kann die Strecke der Achterbahn »Steel Hydra« ab sofort deutlich länger gebaut werden als zuvor. Hier die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:

General Tweaks

Improvements to the visual quality of the Steel Hydra chain lift, brakes, catwalks and support colours

Rides now have bigger age gaps in the Downtown scenario

Bins hiding out in walls in the Downtown scenario have been moved into the open

ZoZo included in the work roster for the Downtown scenario

Increased the possible track length on the Steel Hydra coaster

Bug Fixes

Stopped browser categories changing when you close and open the browser

Fixed an issue where scenery parts that had been given changeable colour were loading the incorrect colour

Set the Pirate Fence scenery piece back to it's original rotation. Apologies for any inconvenience caused

Only parks using this piece that were saved prior to patch 1.2 and then saved after patch 1.2 might need some adjustment

Fixed an issue where coaster stations were not selectable in work rosters

Fixed an issue where the Bakasura coaster would not create track supports if the track was banked

Fixed an issue where interactive music was not playing correctly on the Boomerang coasters