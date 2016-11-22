Das Update 5.1. für Rainbow Six: Siege bringt zahlreiche Verbesserungen für den Taktikshooter und ist für alle Systeme verfügbar.

Zum Thema Rainbow Six: Siege ab 2,95 € bei Amazon.de Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege für 29,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Ubisoft hat die offiziellen Patchnotes für das Update 5.1 für den Taktikshooter Rainbow Six: Siege veröffentlicht. Letzte Woche ist mit Operation Red Crow die vierte Erweiterung für das Spiel erschienen und das Spiel auf die Version 5.0 gebracht. Der neue Patch erscheint heute am 22. November 2016 für alle Plattformen, die englischen, offiziellen Patchnotes geben Einblick in die Änderungen und Anpassungen am Spiel.

Patch notes for Update 5.1 are now available. 5.1 will be deployed to all platforms on November 22nd. Details: https://t.co/KBl9F8z8Yt pic.twitter.com/DN6rfvvF3n

Fixed -- Attempting to breach without detonating the breach charge in the rappelling swing motion breaks the Operator's animation.

Fixed -- The hitbox surrounding Castle's headgear is not accurate.

Fixed -- Melee range is extended when striking from a low stance to a high stance.

Fixed -- Users are not able to stand up when pressing [Shift] while prone in Barbed Wire.

Fixed -- Operators sometimes appear as if they are flat. (No longer will Tachanka appear as if he is from another dimension. Unless… is he?)

Fixed -- Holes created by Impact grenades do not reliably replicate the destruction on all clients.

Fixed -- Throwing multiple gadgets at the same location in succession results in unexpected collision.

Fixed -- Buck's shotgun does not reliably create vaultable holes. (Further improvements made)

Fixed -- Dying at the same moment as throwing a gadget will result in a duplicate of the gadget.

Fixed -- Placed charges remain floating after the surface has been destroyed.