Kurz vor den Feiertagen hat das Team von Ludeon Studios das Update 16 »Wanderlust« für das Weltraum-Survival-Spiel RimWorld veröffentlicht.

Das umfangreiche Update bietet unter anderem eine neue Weltkarte in Sphärenform inklusive neu modellierter Gebirgszüge, Kontinente und einiges mehr. Außerdem ist es ab sofort möglich, multiple Karawanen loszuschicken, um neue Kolonien zu gründen.

Des Weiteren haben die Entwickler am Bedienungskomfort gearbeitet, diverse Bugs beseitigt und Detailverbesserungen vorgenommen. Die vollständigen Patch-Notes finden Sie unterhalb dieser Meldung. Oberhalb gibt es ein Video, das Ihnen anhand von Gameplay-Szenen einige der Neuerungen vom Update 16 etwas genauer zeigt.

Mehr: Die Einsteigertipps für RimWorld von GameStar

Spherical planet

Factions can now have many bases; non-player factions generate with lots of bases.

New planet generation parameter: rainfall. You can make worlds where there is overall more or less precipitation.

New planet generation parameter: temperature. You can make worlds that are overall hotter or overall colder.

Time zones are now modeled, out of necessity.

Time of day is modeled on the planet view; local time of day corresponds to how the sunlight hits the planet.

World map is now modeled as a sphere covered with hexagons (and a few pentagons).

Multiple simultaneous maps

You can settle multiple colonies at once. However, for balance and performance reasons, the default limit is one colony at a time. This can be increased in the options menu if you want to experiment, but we don't recommend it.

The character bar at the top of the screen shows all of your colonists and allows you to change which map you're looking at. It groups characters togehter by the map they're on.

There can now be multiple local maps active at once. For example, you can have your colony running as well, as a group of soldiers attacking an enemy base, at the same time.

Caravans

Player can now gather up groups of colonists, prisoners, and animals, and form caravans to travel across the world surface.

Caravans are formed using a special "create caravan" dialog, which allows you to easily decide what people, animals, and items should be included in the caravan up to its carry weight limit. The colonists do the busywork.

Caravans appear as units in the world map, where they can be ordered around similarly to drafted soldiers in the local map.

Caravans can be ambushed by enemy factions or manhunting animals. This produces a temporary local map.

Caravans can incidentally meet friendly traders and trade.

Caravans can visit other faction bases and trade with them. Faction bases have more stock and better prices than traders who come and visit your colony.

Caravans can attack faction bases. The game generates a simple faction base map with defenders and loot, and you raid it. If you defeat the defenders, you can move in and take over the base (for now, generated bases are quite simple.)

Caravans can settle and form new colonies.

You can abandon your bases to shift to new ones.

Caravans move at different speeds depending on the biome, the time of year (cold biomes close off with the winter snows), local hilliness, the movement speeds of people in the caravan, and whether there are wounded to carry.