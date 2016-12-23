Zum Thema Space Hulk: Deathwing für 31,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Für das kooperative Spiel Space Hulk: Deathwing steht ab sofort der Patch 1.06 auf Steam zum Download bereit. Das Update behebt in erster Linie technische Probleme wie Gamebreaking Bugs, Abstürze und die auch in unserem Test angesprochenen Framerateeinbrüche. Laut der Entwickler Streum On soll der Patch die wichtigsten Sorgen der Käufer ausbessern. (Achtung: Aktuell sind die Steam-Server aus bisher unbekannten Gründen nicht erreichbar)
Unser Test zum Spiel: Space Hulk: Deathwing - Im All hört Dich niemand schnarchen
Das Update hat nur eine Größe von 231 MB, für die Installation werden aber 32 Gigabyte freier Speicherplatz benötigt. Dieser Platz wird nur zum entpacken temporärer Daten benötigt, danach steht der Platz wieder zur Verfügung.
Changelog zu Space Hulk: Deathwing 1.06:
-
Various performance optimizations (this is also an ongoing process).
-
Inventory crash (in multiplayer) fixed.
-
Major FPS drop on Chapter 1 experienced by AMD processors fixed.
-
Input loss upon door interaction in multiplayer fixed.
-
Potential crash using NVIDIA graphics card fixed.
-
Multiplayer connection timeout increased, allowing more modest systems greater time to connect.