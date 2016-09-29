Das Beta-Update für Stardew Valley bietet eine neue Quest, magische Gebäude sowie fünf Farm-Layouts.

Das Update 1.1 für das Sandbox-Bauernhofspiel Stardew Valley ist da - wenn auch vorerst nur in einer Beta-Version.

Der umfangreiche Patch - verfügbar im Beta-Branch von Steam - bringt zahlreiche Neuerungen mit sich. So gibt es neben zusätzlichen Heiratskandidaten ab sofort auch die Möglichkeit, eine Ehe wieder scheiden zu lassen.

Des Weiteren stehen zum Spielbeginn insgesamt fünf verschiedene Farm-Layouts zur Auswahl, die jeweils unterschiedliche Fertigkeiten in den Vordergrund rücken. So gibt es beispielsweise bei der »Riverland Farm« sehr viel Wasser, so dass sich natürlich das Angeln geradezu anbietet. Die »Wilderness Farm« hingegen wird nachts von Fledermäusen und Golems heimgesucht.

Außerdem bietet das Update 1.1 von Stardew Valley einige neue Bauwerke, die ein wenig Magie ins Spiel bringen. So gibt es unter anderem den »Earth Obelisk«, der eine Teleportation ins Gebirge ermöglicht.

Hinzu kommen zahlreiche neue Objekte, eine zusätzliche Quest sowie eine ganze Reihe von Bugfixes. Wann genau die finale Version des Updates 1.1 erscheinen wird, ist bisher noch nicht bekannt. Laut einem Tweet der Entwickler steht der Release jedoch kurz bevor.

New Features

Shane and Emily are now available to marry. They each have new events, music, and more!

Spouses now have a unique outdoor area and behavior on the farm.

You can now choose from 5 different farm maps at character creation. Each map is focused on a different skill area

Standard Farm - The original Stardew Valley farm.

Riverland Farm - Lots of water, good for fishing.

Forest Farm - Foraging opportunities and a unique weed that always drops mixed seeds.

Hill-top Farm - Has a small mineral deposit from which ores spawn, including a unique geode-bearing ore.

Wilderness Farm - Bats and Golems spawn at night.

"Shed" building... An empty room that can be decorated, filled with kegs, etc.

"Mill" building... Can be used to turn wheat into flour and beets into sugar overnight.

A new quest that can be started after the Community Center or JojaMart quest arc is complete. The new quest results in a new "magical construction" feature available from the Wizard's Tower. The new quest is triggered when you enter the Railroad area.

Added several new locations that are related to the above quest. "Junimo Hut" building (Magical Construction). Junimos will harvest crops within a certain distance of the hut, instantly transporting the harvest back to the hut for you to gather at your convenience.

"Earth Obelisk" building (Magical Construction). A permanent warp totem to the mountains.

"Water Obelisk" building (Magical Construction). A permanent warp totem to the beach.

"Gold Clock" building (Magical Construction). Prevents weeds from spawning and fences from decaying on your farm.

You can now move your buildings via Robin's construction menu.

New house upgrade from Robin that adds a cellar to your house and teaches you the "cask" crafting recipe. In the cellar, you can use Casks to age cheese and alcohol, increasing their quality.

"Iridium-star" level quality is now attainable for aged goods and fruit. (2x value)

NPC's now appreciate quality level in gifts, but it only has an effect on gifts they "like" or "love".

Added Coffee, a spring/summer crop, and Coffee Bean. The bean acts as the produce and the seed, similar to sunflowers.

5 Coffee beans can be added to a Keg to make coffee.

Honey can be placed in a keg to make mead.

Void eggs can be placed in mayonnaise machines to make void mayonnaise.

2 new fish, "Void Salmon" and "Slimejack"

You can now choose to color your chests with one of 20 color options.

Evil Shrines, where you can make offerings in exchange for dark magic.

Divorce. You can file from a little book in mayor's house.

You can now wallpaper the little hallways in your upgraded house.

When you beat Journey Of The Prairie King, you can now start over in a harder mode, keeping your upgrades and coins.

2 new "Lost Books"

Krobus now sells a "Return Scepter"... a tool which acts as a permanent warp totem to the farm.

Giving someone a gift on their birthday will never make your spouse jealous.

Pierre now sells a "Catalogue" furniture item that can be used for unlimited free access to all wallpapers and floors.