Das Team von ConcernedApe hat Wort gehalten und jetzt das Update 1.1 für die Bauernhofsimulation Stardew Valley veröffentlicht.

Zu den Highlights dieses Patches zählen unter anderem die fünf neuen Farm-Layouts, bei denen jeweils unterschiedliche Fertigkeiten der Bauern im Fokus stehen. So gibt es beispielsweise bei der »Riverland Farm« sehr viel Wasser, so dass sich natürlich das Angeln geradezu anbietet. Die »Wilderness Farm« hingegen wird nachts von Fledermäusen und Golems heimgesucht.

Des Weiteren gibt es ab sofort »magische« Gebäude, ein Feature zur Scheidung sowie zahlreiche Bugfixes. Oberhalb dieser Meldung finden Sie den Launch-Trailer der Version 1.1 von Stardew Valley, der Ihnen anhand von Gameplay-Szenen die wichtigsten Änderungen des Updates zeigt.

Shane and Emily are now available to marry. They each have new events, music, and more!

Spouses now have a unique outdoor area and behavior on the farm.

You can now choose from 5 different farm maps at character creation. Each map is focused on a different skill area.

Standard Farm - The original Stardew Valley farm.

Riverland Farm - Lots of water, good for fishing.

Forest Farm - Foraging opportunities and a unique weed that always drops mixed seeds.

Hill-top Farm - Has a small mineral deposit from which ores spawn, including a unique geode-bearing ore.

Wilderness Farm - Monsters spawn at night.

"Shed" building… An empty room that can be decorated, filled with kegs, etc.

"Mill" building… Can be used to turn wheat into flour and beets into sugar overnight.

A new quest that can be started after the Community Center or JojaMart quest arc is complete. The new quest results in a new "magical construction" feature available from the Wizard's Tower. The new quest is triggered when you enter the Railroad area.

Added several new locations that are related to the above quest. "Junimo Hut" building (Magical Construction). Junimos will harvest crops within a certain distance of the hut, instantly transporting the harvest back to the hut for you to gather at your convenience.

"Earth Obelisk" building (Magical Construction). A permanent warp totem to the mountains.

"Water Obelisk" building (Magical Construction). A permanent warp totem to the beach.

"Gold Clock" building (Magical Construction). Prevents weeds from spawning and fences from decaying on your farm.

You can now move your buildings via Robin's construction menu.

New house upgrade from Robin that adds a cellar to your house and teaches you the "cask" crafting recipe. In the cellar, you can use Casks to age cheese and alcohol, increasing their quality.

"Iridium-star" level quality is now attainable for aged goods, fruit, forage items (if you have the botanist perk), and animal products. Iridium-star level items have twice the value of normal items.

NPC's now appreciate quality level in gifts, but it only has an effect on gifts they "like" or "love".

Added Coffee, a spring/summer crop, and Coffee Bean. The bean acts as the produce and the seed, similar to sunflowers.

5 Coffee beans can be added to a Keg to make coffee.

Honey can be placed in a keg to make mead.

Void eggs can be placed in mayonnaise machines to make void mayonnaise.

2 new fish, "Void Salmon" and "Slimejack"

You can now choose to color your chests with one of 20 color options.

Evil Shrines, where you can make offerings in exchange for dark magic.

Divorce. You can file from a little book in mayor's house.

You can now wallpaper the little hallways in your upgraded house.

When you beat Journey Of The Prairie King, you can now start over in a harder mode, keeping your upgrades and coins.

2 new "Lost Books"

Krobus now sells a "Return Scepter"… a tool which acts as a permanent warp totem to the farm.

Giving someone a gift on their birthday will never make your spouse jealous.

Pierre now sells a "Catalogue" furniture item that can be used for unlimited free access to all wallpapers and floors.

Robin now sells a "Furniture Catalogue" furniture item that can be used for unlimited free access to nearly all furnitures.

If you've found the Galaxy Sword, you can now buy another from Marlon. You can also buy the Galaxy Dagger and Galaxy Hammer.

Slime balls have a chance to drop petrified slime

Added a graphics option to display "sharper" stack number digits.

You can once again plant fruit trees around the edge of the Greenhouse interior.

Fences take twice as long to decay.

All animal products are increased in value by 25%

The Rancher profession now increases the value of animal products by 20%, up from 10%

The Artisan profession now increases the value of Artisan goods by 40%, down from 50%

The Blacksmith profession now increases the value of metal bars by 50%, up from 25%

The value of Blueberry is now 50g, down from 80g

The value of Starfruit is now 750g, down from 800g

The value of Cranberry is now 75g, down from 130g

The value of Ancient Fruit is now 550g, down from 750g

Cranberry Seeds now sell for 60g, down from 120g (The price to buy them from the store is the same)