Für das Spiel Stellaris wurde das »Kennedy-Update« 1.4 veröffentlicht. Neben Bugfixes und Anpassungen in der KI und Balance des Spiel beinhaltet das Update auch das Gratis-DLC Horizon Signal.

Das Weltraum-4X-Strategiespiel Stellaris bekommt mit dem Update 1.4 einen kostenloses DLC spendiert.

Für das 4X-Strategiespiel Stellaris hat Entwickler Paradox das Update 1.4 mit dem hübschen Namen »Kennedy« und begleitende Patchnotes veröffentlicht. Der Patch kümmert sich in erster Llinie um Bugfixes und Balance-Anpassungen, aber beinhaltet auch den kostenlosen DLC »Horizon Signal«, der von Gastautor Alexis Kennedy geschrieben wurde und eine Portion Star-Trek-Feeling in das Spiel beamt.

Patchnotes 1.4.0

Leviathans Story Pack

* Added new introduction event for the Artisan Troupe

* Added encounter event for the Enigmatic Fortress

Features

* Added 33 new achievements

* No longer possible to build robots on planets belonging to sectors

* Added victory event after defeating the Prethoryn Scourge

* Added new events for discovering additional Precursor anomalies, so that the quest chains can always be completed

* Changed the way the Extradimensionals work: Instead of spawning reinforcements as soon as a fleet is lost, the Extradimensional portal will create new fleets at a fixed rate depending on the number of dimensional anchors the Extradimensionals have placed in the galaxy. Dimensional anchors are a type of station that the Extradimensionals construct, and their main portal is invincible while any dimensional anchors exist in the galaxy. This should make the war against the Extradimensionals more of a long-term fight and less of a surgical strike against the portal.

Balance

* Evasion is now capped at 90%

* Ship mineral maintenance reduced from 0.5% to 0.4% of ship cost

* Ship energy maintenance reduced from 0.5% to 0.4% of ship cost

* Afterburners now use the auxiliary slot

* Regular empires now start with 8 pops

* Primitive farms and factories can now be upgraded directly to hydroponics farms/mining networks

* Pirate ships have been reworked slightly and buffed in most cases

* Primitives are now consistent in how many pops, farms and factories they get on each age of development, and get new pops, armies and buildings when advancing through the ages

* Stone age primitives now generate fewer tile blockers

* Space Torpedoes technology now requires Fusion Missiles instead of Nuclear Missiles

* Venerable trait cost reduced from 5 to 4

* Mineral Silos are now restricted to 1 per planet

* Increased max minerals from Mineral Silos from +1000/+1500/+2000 to +2000/+3000/+4000

* Level 3 mineral silo now only provides +1 mineral per adjacent tile

* Increased protectorate tech discount to 95%

* Protectorates can no longer conduct independent diplomacy

* Repeatable technologies have their base cost increased from 1500 to 3000 and their increasing cost increased from 480 to 1000

* Slave Processing Plant now gives +10% slave food/mineral production instead of +5%

* Reduced spawn odds of tomb worlds

* Increased frequency of alien pet deposits

* Reduced warscore costs for planetary and vassalisation wargoals

* Doubled Pre-Sentient Anomaly spawn chances

* Fixed CTD when generating a certain tooltip while the player has no planets

* Pops are no longer upset if an occupier purges Pops on one of your planets

Components

* Space Torpedo mineral cost reduced from 20 to 10

* Space Torpedo power usage reduced from 20 to 10

* Space Torpedo maximum damage reduced from 260 to 215

* Space Torpedo armor penetration set to 50%

* Armored Torpedo mineral cost reduced from 40 to 15

* Armored Torpedo power usage reduced from 40 to 15

* Armored Torpedo damage reduced from 150-300 to 140-280

* Armored Torpedo armor penetration set to 50%

* Devastator Torpedo mineral cost reduced from 60 to 20

* Devastator Torpedo power usage reduced from 60 to 20

* Devastator Torpedo armor penetration set to 50%

* Devastator Torpedo missile HP reduced from 8 to 6

AI

War

* Federation AI is now better at picking wargoals for non-conqueror federations, will focus on retaking planets and liberating larger countries

Sector

* Major work done to sector AI to make it better at budgeting and utilizing resources

Diplomacy

* AI will now sometimes gift countries that are at war with their rivals and threats

* AI will no longer ask you to become their vassal multiple times in a row

* AI is now less keen to accept a lot of defensive pacts

* Slowed down AI requests for federation membership/association status to prevent message spam

Misc

* Fixed a bug where AI would send fleets to deal with pirates, only to retreat due to pirates being stronger

* Fixed a bug where AI was trying to build buildings on tiles that had presentients on them

User Interface

* Added a setting to disable all auto-unpausing from popups

* Clicking on some resource icons in top bar no longer opens tabs due to being inconsistent

* Construction Ship now sends notification 'fleet order finished' only when the last construction in the queue is finished

* Planet view colonize button opens same surface view window as when planet is clicked from expansion planner

* 'Closed Borders' and 'Truce' are shown as diplomatic statuses

Bugfixes

* Garrisons are now properly shown and spawned on occupied worlds.

* Fleets will now prioritize spaceports and military stations over other stations (such as mining stations) in combat.

* Close borders wargoal now forces borders open for the duration of the truce regardless of rivalry status, etc.

* Ships and weapon components targeting logic now correctly accounts for evasion, so large weapons are much less likely to target corvettes etc

* Fixed armor absorbing too much damage if the ship also had shields left

* Fixed very high armor values negating the effects of armor penetration

* Fixed auto generated ship designs getting wrong combat computers

* Swarm units have had their sound volume adjusted

* Spaceport no longer provide Naval Capacity while under construction

* Fleet view shows current fleet activity instead of order description

* Vassals and overlords no longer gives sensor to each other while at war

* Sector AI will spend own resources instead of players resources when upgrading spaceports

* Uplift species button is locked if no species can be found on any owned planet

* Fixed a bug where some leaders could live forever

* Planets with Stone Age Primitives will no longer generate Anomalies

* Tzynn Empire now starts with the proper number of trait points

* Fixed Nomads getting wrong opinion modifier and habitability trait when allowed to settle on a planet

* Launcher MOD tab scrollbar appears with correct position and size when content overflows container

* Fixed a rare case of portrait duplication caused by prescripted species templates

* Fixed so that NPC ship designs now correctly have PD slots for their PD weapons

* Situation Log entry list of counters grows up instead of down

* Savannah and Alpine worlds now have proper localization in the start screen

* Fixed typo in Frontier Hospital technology description

* Fixed a bug where upgrade fleet progress could display numbers above 100%

* Fixed some outdated hotkey references in tutorial texts

* Fixed frantic twitching animation in diplomacy window for main species

* Fixed reversed fanatic/militarist bonus to rivalry influence

* Fixed some potential event spam when running on high speeds during War in Heaven

* Planet edict modifiers are applied to pops again. Use planet modifier categories when applying planet edict modifiers

* Fixed Continental, Savanna and Alpine worlds not being used for primitive civs

* Enclave governments now get a new ruler when the first one dies

* Primitives that nuke themselves will no longer leave pops on a tomb world where they have no habitability

* Fixed some ships getting stuck in a looping death animation

* Fixed CTD when looking at a ship that fired a shot during the same frame as it died

* Fixed CTD that could happen if ground combat was started on a planet without owner

* Garrison from Pops will no longer spawn on planets that have already been occupied

* Fixed CTD that could happen when assigning a new mission to an observation station

* Fixed various issues with Swarm behaviour

Graphics

* Tweaked humanoid 02 and 05 portraits

* Added updated clothes textures

* Added fixed clothes for humanoid 05

* Arthropoid battleships sections now all line up

* Galaxy view textures have been updated.

* Extradimensionals' death effects have been updated.

Modding

* Event chain counter max = -1 means max is ignored. Default value is -1

* Added count_countries trigger

* Script trigger pop_percentage = { percentage > 0.1 limit = { is_robot_pop = yes } }

* new trigger won_with_condition = domination_victory

* Added trigger num_strategic_resources

Performance

* Misc performance improvements