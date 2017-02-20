Von Terraria wurden mittlerweile mehr als 20 Millionen Exemplare verkauft.

Zum Thema Terraria ab 9,29 € bei Amazon.de Das Sandbox-Spiel Terraria hat vor kurzem einen großen Meilenstein erreicht: Seit dem offiziellen Release im Jahr 2011 wurden bereits mehr als 20,5 Millionen Exemplare verkauft.

Das hat der Entwickler Re-Logic jetzt unter anderem via Twitter sowie im offiziellen Forum bekannt gegeben. Die Zahl umfasst natürlich die Verkäufe weltweit sowie auf allen Plattformen - also PC, Konsole und Mobile. Gleichzeitig hat er einige interessante Fakten zusammengestellt, um die Release-Version mit der aktuellen Fassung von Terraria zu vergleichen:

Launch: May 2011

Game "ended" with the Dungeon, explorable upon defeating the final boss of the game at the time, Skeletron

6 NPCs (7 if you count the Old Man )

Heute

~20.5 Million Copies Sold (8.5m alone in the 18 months since 1.3 on PC!)

Available across one of the widest arrays of gaming platforms of any game ever: PC/Mac/Linux, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS VITA, PS4, Nintendo 3DS, Wii U, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, and Amazon mobile devices

~3,800 Items

25 NPCs (26 if you count the Old Man )

~350 Enemies

16 Bosses (plus 9 mini-bosses!)

27 Biomes (Plus a number of "mini-biomes" such as Pyramids or Living Trees)

Handful of Optional "Events" (The Moons, Invasions, etc)

Game "ends" with Moonlord, though optional content remains

Expert Mode for those with the skills to take on the ultimate Challenge!

Numerous Quality of Life Improvements (Too many to mention, really!)