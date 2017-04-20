Das Update 1.3.5 bereitet Terraria auf einige »große Dinge« vor.
Zum Thema Terraria ab 8,68 € bei Amazon.de Ab sofort steht das umfangreiche Update 1.3.5 für das Sandbox-Spiel Terraria zum Download bereit - und es hat einiges zu bieten.
Unter anderem gibt es ab sofort 4K-Support für Terraria. Des Weiteren dürfen sich diejenigen Spieler freuen, die kein Englisch sprechen oder lesen können: Das Sandbox-Spiel enthält jetzt professionelle Übersetzungen in vier weiteren Sprachen. Hinzu kommen neue Gegenstände, ein verbesserte allgemeine Stabilität sowie Schieberegler für Zoom und UI-Größe.
Mehr: Terraria - Sandbox-Spiel erreicht 20-Millionen-Meilenstein
Die Entwickler von Re-Logic weisen außerdem darauf hin, dass Terraria mit dem Patch 1.3.5 auf einige »noch größere Dinge« vorbereitet wird, die in der absehbaren Zukunft kommen werden. Allerdings lieferten sie diesbezüglich noch keinerlei Details.
Patch Notes für Terraria v1.3.5
Features:
-
Added professional localization for the following languages:
-
German
-
Italian
-
French
-
Spanish
-
Russian (new)
-
Simplified Chinese (new)
-
Brazilian Portuguese (new)
-
Polish (new)
-
Greatly improved rendering and overall gameplay on resolutions larger than 1080p
-
Added Zoom and UI scale sliders in the in-game settings menu
-
Added most of the main menu's settings to the in-game settings menu
-
Dungeons in newly generated worlds now contain new furniture
-
Added a crystal furniture set, and expanded other furniture sets
-
Added Arkhalis's and Leinfors' developer armor sets
-
NPCs who are manually assigned to a room will attempt to return to it when they respawn after being slain
-
Improved stability on Mac OS X and Linux
-
Improved visuals on many different things
-
Improved Retro lighting consistency
Fixes:
-
Fixed settings button overlaying the armor icon
-
Fixed inconsistent naming for Sand Poacher and Granite Golem banners
-
Fixed banner buff list extending beyond screen limits
-
Fixed hand drawing over backhand glove and shield accessories for female characters
-
Fixed Sparky painting and several other rare paintings not naturally spawning properly
-
Fixed a certain multiplayer crash
-
Fixed sign mouseover text staying on cursor permanently when in Options and Camera menus
-
Fixed a world generation crash on Linux
-
Fixed a number of minor grammar issues in NPC dialog
-
Fixed a certain exploit
-
Fixed trapped Granite and Meteorite Chests dropping the wrong item upon breaking
-
Fixed Vortex Monolith not selling for as much as it should
-
Fixed crash when linking items with invalid prefix ids in chat
-
Fixed Pumpkin Shirt and Robot Shirt causing leg skin to disappear when equipped
-
Fixed Defender's Forge closing instantly if opened from below
-
Fixed Terraria thinking it has focus when it did not have focus
-
Fixed Grand Design and Multicolor Wrench emitting light on use
-
Fixed auto-creating a world from the server causing it to always use the same seed
-
Fixed Platinum Candelabra not sitting properly on other objects
-
Fixed Goblin Tinkerer being slightly smaller than intended
-
Fixed petrification death messages being broken for a long while now
-
Fixed Wall Creeper dropping gore when blood and gore are off
-
Fixed Xeno Staff's selling price, now consistent with the rest of Martian loot
-
Fixed crash when mousing over chests and dressers in the map view
-
Fixed settings button colliding with 6th accessory dye slot
-
Fixed Corrupt Thorns almost never generating
-
Fixed multiple issues with platform/block interaction
-
Fixed pillars of dirt appearing above the Underground Desert sometimes
-
Potentially fixed an issue where Marathon Medalist would cause FPS drops.
-
Platforms from 1.2.4.1 and above now emit particles when destroyed
-
Virtual Keyboard should no longer appear unless a Gamepad is being used
-
Using Quick Heal to consume restoration potions now properly inflicts mana sickness
-
Defender's Forge now has highlight outlines