Das Update 1.3.5 bereitet Terraria auf einige »große Dinge« vor.

Zum Thema Terraria ab 8,68 € bei Amazon.de Ab sofort steht das umfangreiche Update 1.3.5 für das Sandbox-Spiel Terraria zum Download bereit - und es hat einiges zu bieten.

Unter anderem gibt es ab sofort 4K-Support für Terraria. Des Weiteren dürfen sich diejenigen Spieler freuen, die kein Englisch sprechen oder lesen können: Das Sandbox-Spiel enthält jetzt professionelle Übersetzungen in vier weiteren Sprachen. Hinzu kommen neue Gegenstände, ein verbesserte allgemeine Stabilität sowie Schieberegler für Zoom und UI-Größe.

Die Entwickler von Re-Logic weisen außerdem darauf hin, dass Terraria mit dem Patch 1.3.5 auf einige »noch größere Dinge« vorbereitet wird, die in der absehbaren Zukunft kommen werden. Allerdings lieferten sie diesbezüglich noch keinerlei Details.

Features:

Added professional localization for the following languages:

German

Italian

French

Spanish

Russian (new)

Simplified Chinese (new)

Brazilian Portuguese (new)

Polish (new)

Greatly improved rendering and overall gameplay on resolutions larger than 1080p

Added Zoom and UI scale sliders in the in-game settings menu

Added most of the main menu's settings to the in-game settings menu

Dungeons in newly generated worlds now contain new furniture

Added a crystal furniture set, and expanded other furniture sets

Added Arkhalis's and Leinfors' developer armor sets

NPCs who are manually assigned to a room will attempt to return to it when they respawn after being slain

Improved stability on Mac OS X and Linux

Improved visuals on many different things