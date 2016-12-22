Das ?»The Tidal Surge Update« für ?Torment: Tides of Numenera bietet unter anderem Sprachausgabe und Bugfixes.

Zum Thema Torment ab 44,49 € bei Amazon.de Kurz nach der Bekanntgabe des neuen Release-Termins für Torment: Tides of Numenera hat inXile Entertainment jetzt ein weiteres Beta-Update veröffentlicht.

Das unter dem Namen »The Tidal Surge« bekannte Update fügt unter anderem Sprachausgabe für alle wichtigen Schlüsselcharaktere und den Konversationen ein. Außerdem haben sich die Entwickler nochmals das allgemeine Balancing zur Brust genommen, um beispielsweise die Charakterwerte sowie den Kampf und die Beuteverteilung zu optimieren.

Die vollständigen Patch-Notes für Torment: Tides of Numenera hat inXile Entertainment zwar nicht veröffentlicht, doch es gibt zumindest eine Übersicht der Highlights. Beachten Sie bitte zudem, dass alte Spielstände mit der neuen Version nicht kompatibel sind.

Update Highlights

Game settings such as key rebinding and text size are now available.

Improvements to visual and sound effects, especially combat abilities.

Many interface art and functionality improvements, fixes and other refinements.

Tweaks and adjustments to character stats, such as armor and resistances.

Voice-acting has been added to key characters and conversations.

Known Issues

Very old save files may cause the Load Game menu to not load saves properly. You may need to delete your save files manually by navigating to "<user>\AppData\LocalLow\InXile Entertainment\Torment\Saves" in File Explorer.

When looting a container, the last member in the party is automatically selected instead of the first member.

On the Merchant screen, it can be difficult to highlight the leftmost row of items with the mouse cursor.

The Item Gained panel does not always appear after receiving an item from a difficult task.

In rare instances, combat encounters in the Anechoic Lazaret may not end correctly.