Fixed issue allowing players to get out of the playable map space when exiting vehicles in specific locations.

Fixed issues with the thrust pack not thrusting or thrusting too much. It now thrusts just right.

Fixed issue with the Elf Projector being able to maintain lock through a wall.

Fixed issue with being able to equip items in Target Practice or Roaming that were supposed to be locked.

Due to the change in the number of weapons a Heavy can have equipped and the merging of Sidearm and Automatic weapon categories, all weapon loadouts have been reset.