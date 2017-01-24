Das Update 1.04 für Tyranny korrigiert Quests und bietet Gameplay-Fixes.

Zum Thema Tyranny ab 34,26 € bei Amazon.de Tyranny - Commander Edition für 35,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Ab sofort steht das Update 1.04 für das Rollenspiel Tyranny zum Download bereit. Das haben die Entwickler von Obsidian Entertainment jetzt bekannt gegeben.

Der Patch beseitigt unter anderem einige nervige Fehler bei den Quests. So werden feindlich gesinnte Charaktere in Duskwatch ab sofort nicht mehr unverwundbar. Das konnte für einige Spieler zu mitunter unlösbaren Situationen führen.

Des Weiteren gibt es diverse Gameplay-Tweaks wie zum Beispiel die dauerhafte Gewährung von Boni durch konsumierbare Gegenstände. Auch bei einigen übersetzten Textpassagen haben die Entwickler nochmals Hand angelegt. Hier die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:

Quest Fixes:

Hostile characters in Duskwatch will no longer become invincible.Cut-scene will correctly trigger when killing the Voices of Nerat.Bleden Mark will correctly appear in Ashweald if the player returns the Magebane Helm to Eldian.It is no longer possible to have insufficient Power to cast the final Edict on the North."At Any Cost" correctly updates if everyone at Jagged Maw Shrine is killed.Stonestalker Tribe no longer attacks the player during the Rite of Blood.

Gameplay Fixes:

Weapons in the 3rd and 4th weapon slots (from the Bandoleer Player Talent) will no longer be removed when traveling.

Bonuses applied by consumables will now consistently apply the correct bonus and respect their duration.

Fixed an issue where corpses would appear in places that they could not be looted from.

The Sunset Spire is now accessible in Act 3 even if the party did not go to Lethian's Crossing during Act 2.

Re-entering Sentinel Stand Keep will always place the party at the correct entrance now.

Companions left at the Spire will no longer gain stacks of Armor.

Dead soldiers will not initiate dialog with player if they visit the "Oldwalls Breach" in Act 3.

Fat Ulsten's corpse will no longer fade out, leaving it available to loot.

Companions will no longer re-gain starting abilities that have been upgraded via other talents, this will also fix some issues of companions tracking talent points spent incorrectly.

Companions can now be switched when at the Infirmary Spire Upgrade.

The "Stand Together, Stand Tall" ability no longer disappears on level transition.

The Spire Forge's upgrade UI now correctly displays damage types for thrown weapons, such as Lantry's Quill.

Eb now falls over dead if the Fatebinder chooses to execute her at the end of Act 1.