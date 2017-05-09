Am 8. Mai wurde ein neuer Dawn-of-War-Patch veröffentlicht: Hier die Patch-Notes.

Zum Thema Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III für 49,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Wie von Relic angedeutet, wurde am 8. Mai ein neuer Patch (und gleich darauf am 9. Mai ein Hotfix) für Dawn of War 3 veröffentlicht. Die größte Änderung ist neben einigen Bugfixes eine Aufgebe-Funktion für Multiplayer-Matches.

Zudem wurde der Profilbildschirm des Spielers überarbeitet und Ronahns Schuss um eine Linie auf der Karte ergänzt, die deutlich zeigt, wohin er zielt. Die Bugfixes konzentrieren sich auf besonders ärgerliche Probleme für Spieler wie plötzliche Abstürze, Missionsblocker oder Missionen, in denen man durch einen Fehler keine Erfahrungspunkte erhielt. Das Update wird automatisch über Steam heruntergeladen und umfasst etwa 650 MB.

Einsteiger-Guide für Dawn of War 3: So spielen Sie die Eldar richtig

Auf Steam erntet der dritte Teil der Warhammer-Saga viel Kritik, kam bei uns im Test aber durchaus positiv weg.

New

You can now surrender in multiplayer matches

Improved

Ronahn's Long Shot now shows a line on the minimap when aiming

Bug Fixes

Fixed assorted rare crashes

Fixed issue where a chat command (/leave) could cause a crash

Fixed broken link to modding wiki in Steam Workshop page

Fixed flow issues with quick-matching versus AI when in a party

Fixed potential progression blocker in Mission 17

Fixed issue with knockback in water

Fixed additional instances of ability usage visible through the fog of war

Fixed extra scrap being generated by drop pods after their wrecks were looted

Fixed text display issues in Steam Workshop

Fixed issue with Gorkanaut Rokkit Fist if you issued a move order immediately after using it

Disabled incorrectly active buttons during quick match countdown

Fixed issue with melee tie up of ranged units placed in melee stance

Jain Zar now has visual FX for her scream passive

Fixed issue where Bonesinger could become invisible if its Warp ability was canceled

Fixed occasional animation issues with Land Speeder crew

Eldritch Storm conduit can no longer capture heavy cover

Fixed shared cooldown on Bomb Squig and Rokkit Barrage abilities on Tankbustas

Fixed missing decor upgrades on Space Marine Stronghold building when player tiers up

Fixed missing visual FX on Jonah Orion's Fury of the Ancients when inside the Stonewall created by Plant the Standard

Fixed issue where Elites could get trapped behind the colossus gate in Mission 13

Fixed issue where certain doctrines had no effect on units deployed via drop pod

Fixed issue where "Hide In-World UI" option applied to some campaign objects, causing progression blockers in Mission 7 and difficulty elsewhere

Fixed issue with certain missions reporting 0 XP earned

Fixed issue in which Shield Generator shields could be repaired by builder units

Fixed issue where Kill Team Ironmaw's respawn time was not properly increasing when killed in multiplayer games

Fixed missing tooltips for Elites on post-match screen

Removed non-functional play button in Steam Workshop

Fixed issue where Macha's mastery skin would permanently leave elements in the world after she was killed

Fixed issue where Campaign Map button on rewards screen had to be pressed twice to access that screen

Fixed issue where connected Webway Gates would not display FX

Fixed assorted camera stutters when skipping NISes

Fixed non-functional secondary highlight in Doctrine Selector in Elites screen