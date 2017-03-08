Warhammer: The End Times – Vermintide erhält einen Haufen neuer Verbesserungen.
Die Warhammer-Fantasy-Welt ist riesig und bietet viel Platz für Geschichten und Legenden. All diejenigen, die mehr über die Hintergründe von Warhammer: The End Times - Vermintide und die Historie von Überstreik erfahren möchten, haben Grund zur Freude. Denn der neue Lorebook-DLC macht genau das möglich und das beste daran ist: Der DLC ist kostenlos!
Dank der neuen Erweiterung sind von nun an in allen möglichen Missionen von Vermintide Seiten aus dem Buch der Überlieferungen zu finden. Durch das Aufsammeln dieser Seiten schaltet man Lorebook-Einträge frei, auf denen dann ausführliche Infos über die Welt von Überstreik zu lesen sind. So kann man noch mehr über die Orte, Bestien, Geschehnisse und Helden aus dem Spiel erfahren.
Im Buch der Überlieferungen stehen etliche Fakten über die Orte und Bewohner von Überstreik.
Außerdem wurde mit dem Patch 1.6 ein neues Update für Vermintide veröffentlicht, das gemeinsam mit dem Lorebook-DLC 12,5 GB groß ist. Damit soll auch ein neues Patch-System für das Spiel eingeführt werden. Denn auf Wunsch der Community sollen in Zukunft die Updates mit einer wesentlich geringeren Downloadgröße daherkommen.
Patchnotes von Patch 1.6
Neue Features:
-
Added new "Lorebook" to Red Moon Inn and "Lorebook Pages" to all levels
-
Added secrets to Summoner's Peak
Bug Fixes:
-
Resolved an issue where the Rat Ogre would get killed if pushed into walls by explosions
-
Fixed ingame sounds not always being lowered or muted when in a menu
-
Fix for Town Meeting bronze achievement
-
Optimized Slave Rat Art
-
Optimized skaven corpse props
-
Corrected German localization for "Accept" and "Cancel" buttons in the launcher.
-
Various crash fixes
-
Fixed some texts being fitted too tight around images at certain resolution and window mode combinations
-
Fixed jumping-dodge exploit
-
Fixed some formatting and layout issues in various languages
-
Adjusted pinning distance on torso actors to reduce intersection problems.
-
Black Powder: Fixed exploit
-
Chain of Fire: Added VO for intro
-
Horn of Magnus: Fix for cases where player hot joins a game at the end event and spawns outside the area
-
Khazid Kro: Fixed bug causing machine sounds and shaking to continue after middle event
-
Khazid Kro: Players no longer able to get stuck on crates at a specific location (Storeroom)
-
Khazid Kro has had part of the ceiling repaired
-
Red Moon Inn: Made the outline for the shrine encompass the entire altar, and not only the book
-
Red Moon Inn: Removed a cup that kept falling into the lorebook!
-
Summoner's Peak: Fixed floating rope prop
-
Supply & Demand: Fixed exploit
Balance:
-
General
- Reduced Ogre damage on a lot of weapons, most notable: 1h Axe light attack, Falchion, 2h Hammer light attack, Glaive heavy attack
- Increased Ogre damage on a lot of weapons, most notable: 1h sword light attacks, Crossbows (Note: Regular Crossbow, Not Volley Crossbow), Warpick charged level 2 attack
- Fixed Skullcracker not properly triggering headshots when used with a projectile based weapon
- Added buffer to all push chain actions to remove accidental double pushes
-
Fireball Staff:
- When not charged the fireball explosion has a radius of 0.75 meters and deals no damage to Stormvermin. It still applies a burn effect which damages Stormvermin.
- When fully charged the fireball explosion has a radius of 3 meters and deals damage to Stormvermin as well as applying the burn effect.
- The heat cost of the charged fireball has been reduced
-
Bolt Staff:
- We reduced the general damage output of the staff since in most cases it just resulted in large amounts of overkill damage.
- The headshot multiplier was increased to compensate for the above to not reduce it's effectiveness as a dedicated special killer weapon. When you lock onto something, it should die.
- The amount of time needed to acquire full charge has been cut in half. So you should get fully charged bolts out in half the previous time.
- We reduced the heat cost on level 2 and level 3 bolts.
-
Conflagration staff:
- Tweaked dot damage applications to be more consistent (The dot damage applications were bugged and very polarised where your dots either did a lot of damage or barely any damage, should now work more consistently)
- Conflagration staff: The fire-patch now staggers unarmoured targets in the area of effect, meaning they will take more Damage over Time (DoT) applications and be stunned for longer.
- Increased dual wield daggers blocking move speed from 85 to 90%Reduced dual wield swords and sword/dagger blocking move-speed from 95% to 85%
- Changed Sword and Dagger sweeping heavy attack from 3 to 2 targets
- Fixed a bug with the Rapier charged attack would not reach charge level 2 (piercing an extra rat and having added knockback) when charging the attack fully