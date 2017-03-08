Bolt Staff:

- We reduced the general damage output of the staff since in most cases it just resulted in large amounts of overkill damage.

- The headshot multiplier was increased to compensate for the above to not reduce it's effectiveness as a dedicated special killer weapon. When you lock onto something, it should die.

- The amount of time needed to acquire full charge has been cut in half. So you should get fully charged bolts out in half the previous time.

- We reduced the heat cost on level 2 and level 3 bolts.