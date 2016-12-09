Das PC-Update ?1.06.135.7 für ?Watch Dogs 2 kümmert sich um EasyAntiCheat.

Kurze Zeit nach dem Release des Updates 1.06.135.3 schiebt Ubisoft bereits den nächsten Patch für die PC-Version von Watch Dogs 2 nach.

In der Version 1.06.135.7 haben sich die Entwickler unter anderem ein Problem in Verbindung mit EasyAntiCheat zur Brust genommen, um die Anti-Cheat-Maßnahme letztendlich zu optimieren. Außerdem haben sie einen weiteren Crash-Bug beseitigt, der bei den Spieler für einigen Unmut gesorgt hat. Hier die vollständige Übersicht der Änderungen:

Updates to EasyAntiCheat integration o Adds compatibility with MSI Afterburner (Guru3d RTSS v6.5.1, v6.5.0, v6.4.0, v6.2.0):

Improves known issue [Multiplayer] Anti-cheat Software / Not Enabled. If you are still experiencing this issue, please review the FAQ [support.ubi.com] Other compatibility improvements

Other Compatibility Improvements

Mexican Spanish available for Steam players in Latin America

Fixes [Steam] [Extra Content] Missing Content / Twitch, an issue that prevented Steam players who received the Twitch Prime bundle to see it as installed in-game.

Fixes [Bug / Glitch] Full Gallery] known issue where players with Windows accounts with non-ASCII characters were seeing problems

Fixes [Crash on launch] Disc Error / Steam issue

Fixes issues where Xbox One controllers were not being recognized properly via Bluetooth