Das PC-Update ?1.06.135.7 für ?Watch Dogs 2 kümmert sich um EasyAntiCheat.
In der Version 1.06.135.7 haben sich die Entwickler unter anderem ein Problem in Verbindung mit EasyAntiCheat zur Brust genommen, um die Anti-Cheat-Maßnahme letztendlich zu optimieren. Außerdem haben sie einen weiteren Crash-Bug beseitigt, der bei den Spieler für einigen Unmut gesorgt hat. Hier die vollständige Übersicht der Änderungen:
Patch-Notes für Watch Dogs 2 v1.06.135.7
Updates to EasyAntiCheat integration o Adds compatibility with MSI Afterburner (Guru3d RTSS v6.5.1, v6.5.0, v6.4.0, v6.2.0):
Fixes Crash on launch] EAC / DotLocal DLL error message issue
Improves known issue [Multiplayer] Anti-cheat Software / Not Enabled. If you are still experiencing this issue, please review the FAQ [support.ubi.com]
Other compatibility improvements
Mexican Spanish available for Steam players in Latin America
Fixes [Steam] [Extra Content] Missing Content / Twitch, an issue that prevented Steam players who received the Twitch Prime bundle to see it as installed in-game.
Fixes [Bug / Glitch] Full Gallery] known issue where players with Windows accounts with non-ASCII characters were seeing problems
Fixes [Crash on launch] Disc Error / Steam issue
Fixes issues where Xbox One controllers were not being recognized properly via Bluetooth
General stability improvements during gameplay (e.g. fixed a rare crash when firing a weapon)
