Der PC-Patch 1.9 für Watch Dogs 2 verbessert die Performance des Spiels.

Ab sofort steht das Update 1.9 für die PC-Version des Open-World-Actionspiels Watch Dogs 2 zum Download bereit.

Der Patch verbessert unter anderem die allgemeine Performance des Spiels, wenn es auf einem Rechner mit relativ wenig Arbeitsspeicher läuft. Außerdem bieten die Entwickler ab sofort für die neueren Modelle des Dual-Shock-4-Controllers (ZCT2U) an. Hinzu kommen diverse Optimierungen und Bugfixes. Die vollständige Liste der Änderungen finden Sie unterhalb dieser Meldung.

[Performance] RAM Usage Optimization – This patch optimizes a system memory usage which improves the game’s performance on systems with low RAM amount.

[Performance] Screenspace Reflections Optimization – This patch improves the overall performance of Screenspace Reflections and adds two new lower quality levels (Medium and High).

San Francisco Fog – The algorithm of the San Francisco Fog (aka “Karl”) appearing is improved with this title update.

Visual – The maximum value of the Pixel Density slider has been changed from 1.25 to 1.5 with this patch.

Sound – We have added a Music Volume slider.

Controller – Added support for the newer DualShock 4 controllers (ZCT2U models).

YourBoySerge Nerf – This .50 Cal sniper rifle has been the subject of some debate in the community, and is considered to be overpowered in online play. In this patch, we’ve reduced the number of rounds in the magazine from 6 to 1, and we will continue to monitor and balance this beasty rifle.

Fixed various minor issues with flickering.

Fixed various minor issues with incorrect window modes behavior.