Zum Thema X-Plane 11 ab 69,99 € bei Amazon.de Für X-Plane 11, die realistische zivile Flugsimulation von Laminar Research, steht ab sofort eine Demo-Version für den PC, Mac und Linux zur Verfügung. Für Vorbesteller des Spiels steht auch weiterhin der Beta-Zugang zur Verfügung. Da diese in erster Linie zum Testen und Finden von Bugs dienen soll, erhalten Käufer dieser Vorabversion weiterhin zusätzlich die Vollversion der Vorgängerversion X-Plane 10.

Die Entwickler warnen, dass die Beta noch sehr buggy und keine stabile Framerate besitzt

Keep in mind this is a beta version of X-Plane 11. That means this version of X-Plane 11 will be buggy! It will have problems and your favorite aircraft or scenery may not work. Some features are not complete yet and you may have poor frame rates. If you just want to enjoy X-Plane 11, you may want to wait until we are done with beta testing and more problems have been fixed.