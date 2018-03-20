Seebären können ab heute in Sea of Thieves in See stechen und gemeinsam mit Freunden (und Feinden) Piratenabenteuer erleben. Was es als Freibeuter so zu tun gibt, ist mittlerweile auch bekannt, die Liste an verfügbaren Achievements findet sich unterhalb.

Die hält - neben einigen Gameplay-Spoilern, also Vorsicht! - auch einige nette Anspielungen für Fans von Piratenspielen bereit. Und welches wäre da legendärer als Monkey Island. So erinnern "You fight like Like A Merchant" und "How Appropriate! You Fight Like a Chicken" ganz eindeutig an die legendären Wortgefecht-Schwertkämpfe aus den Point&Click-Adventure-Reihe.

Außerdem hat sich das Team von Rare besondere Mühe gegeben, alle Achievement-Beschreibungen reimen sich. Die Liste der Herausforderungen ist in die Kategorien Gameplay, Legenden, Handelsunternehmen und Auszeichnungen.

Sea of Thieves - Achievements

Gameplay Achievements:

Now Bring Me That Horizon [10G] - "With the capstan raised and the sails unfurled, 'Now bring me that horizon!' a pirate yelled."

Full Billow [5G] - "When the wind grabs the sails a pirate will hoot, 'Full billow mateys, we are full speed en route!'"

Handbrake Turn [10G] - "When you find yourself needing a new direction, turn hard and weigh anchor to plot a correction."

I Wanna Be a Pirate! [10G] - "Cashing in rewards is always a pleasure, made even better when a number's the measure."

Shopping for a Promotion [5G] - "Even a pirate wants job recognition, so buy a Promotion to show your position."

I'll Drink to That [5G] - "Nothing says being social, like crews drunk down the local."

What Shall We Do With a Drunken Sailor? [10G] - "A tankard or two may make you blue, have a few more and you will surely spew."

#BeMorePirate [5G] - "A new peg leg, an eyepatch, a hat and a hook, maketh the pirate to complete the look."

Aye of Reach [5G] - "Head to the Weaponsmith to extend your Reach, please excuse the pun, it was a figure of speech."

Blundarrrrbuss [5G] - "Visit the Weaponsmith to empty your coffer, we hear there's some buckshot on special offer."

Colourful Sails [5G] - "Many people claim pirates had black sails, visit the Shipwright and she'll prove they're folk tales."

You Fight Like a Merchant [10G] - "Block an attack as you scream 'parlay!', then strike them down to ruin their day."

How Appropriate! You Fight Like a Chicken [10G] - "When an attack is blocked then fret you may, as being counter-struck will ruin your day."

But You Have Heard of Me? [10G] - "Halfway to Mastery is an important occasion, mark it with a Promotion to display jubilation."

Self-Entitled [10G] - "Pirate Titles are earned in many ways, and owning ten will leave enemies agaze."

In Good Company [5G] - "A Trading Company item is great to behold, but upgrade it five times for a beauty untold."

Did Everyone See That? [10G] - "Meeting a rival pirate stood on their ship, will become legend if you send them in for a dip."

Ignoring the Rules of Engagement [15G] - "To shoot from behind is a cowardly act, unless it's with a blunderbuss as matter of fact."

Kraken Good Job [15G] - "A number of tentacles appeared from the ocean, you quelled the beast without showing emotion."

Perfect Dark [15G] - "A lady once sailed through a storm at night, turned off her lights did she to show off her might."

Friends Not Foe [10G] - "A pirate salute proves you follow the Code, then upon you a new friend was gratefully bestowed."

A Titanic Ensemble [10G] - "A pirate once said that when you are sinking, playing some music is more helpful than drinking."

Bone-Cronch [10G] - "Patiently wait for a skeleton to 'cronch', then blow it away to ruin its 'lonch'."

Dead Pirates DO Tell Tales [10G] - "The Ferry of the Damned opened its gates, and a tale you did tell through the circle of eights."

Hold My Grog! [50G] - "To fire oneself and nail a deck landing, requires a good aim and much understanding."

I Don't See Your Ship [20G] - "One thing all pirates do share in common, is the first memory of watching a ship sink to the bottom."

Laden With Treasure [20G] - "If you are of chests aplenty, this achievement unlocks at twenty."

On a Whole New Adventure [10G] - "To be a good crewmate is thinking of others, so vote on a voyage from your sisters or brothers."

Tactical Chunder [20G] - "There is an old saying that to win a sword fight, a tactical chunder will ruin their sight."

When You're a Professional Pirate [20G] - "Being Commended is a pirate's delight, times it by ten and we'll celebrate all night."

You Can Always Trust the Untrustworthy [30G] - "To plunder one's captain is a good ploy, but take it to port to experience the joy!"

Become Pirate Legend [50G] - "Your dedication to piracy shall never be questioned, once you earn the hideout of Pirate Legend."

Legend Achievements:

Legends - "Cronch" [5G] - "The month of June had a legend told, of a Griffin who 'cronched' a banana and was a sight to behold." (The tale behind the Legend)

Legends - "The Greatest Race in History" [20G] - "Sometimes hostility is not the answer, try racing a ship to see who's the faster." (The tale behind the Legend)

Legends - "This is Unacceptable!" [25G] - "Give a chest away or have it stolen, once it's cashed in your story is woven." (The tale behind the Legend)

Legends - "The Skullduggers" [5G] - "A legend was told of a five-piece band, who played shanties together and best witnessed first-hand." (The tale behind the Legend)

Trading Company Achievements:

It's a Pirate's Life for Me [5G] - "Into a Golden voyage a dagger was struck, but when voyage was completed you proved your luck."

Master Gold Hoarder [20G] - "The Hoarding of Promotions is one to embellish, to reach the top is a memory to cherish."

Taking Orders [5G] - "From the Captain's table you searched for a hoard, and upon completion you earned the reward."

Master of the Order [20G] - "First scale the heights in the Order of Souls, then to Master the Order is one of the final roles."

I Am Not Obsessed With Treasure [5G] - "A vote for the Alliance was one well placed, completing the voyage will give you a taste."

Master Merchant [20G] - "Becoming a Master Merchant is no doubt vital, so celebrate your reputation with a new-found title."

Commendation Achievements: