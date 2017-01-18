AMD hat seinen neuen Treiber für Resident Evil 7: Biohazard optimiert.

Zum Thema Radeon RX 480 ab 233 € bei Amazon.de Der neue Treiber von AMD mit der Versionsnummer 17.1.7 ist ein Hotfix-Treiber ohne WHQL-Zertifikat. Als einziges Highlight der neuen Radeon Software Crimson Edition nennt AMD die Unterstützung für das neue Horror-Spiel Resident Evil 7: Biohazard von Capcom. Außerdem behebt der Treiber mehrere Fehler, beispielsweise Abstürze von Dishonored 2 bei manchen Systemen mit Radeon R9 380.

Weitere Bugfixes betreffen den die Relive-Funktion des Treibers und das XConnect-Feature für den Anschluss von externen Grafikkarten an Laptops über Thunderbolt.

Quelle und Downloads: AMD

Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.11.5 Highlights

Fixed Issues

Radeon ReLive may crash or become unresponsive when toggling Multi GPU with Desktop Recording and/or Instant Replay enabled.

Paragon™ may experience flickering in Multi GPU with DirectX 11.

Display corruption or TDR may be experienced after applications wake up from a display timeout.

Some system configurations may experience a black screen after installing Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Editions 16.12.1 and later.

Solidworks will no longer terminate on unplug using AMD XConnect Technology configurations.

Radeon ReLive may show an improper warning popup message when using Windows7 basic themes.

Dishonored 2 may experience an application crash or hang on some Radeon R9 380 configurations.

Known Issues

A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

Shadow Warrior 2 may experience an application hang when launched with Multi GPU enabled.

Radeon RX 400 series products may experience scaling issues for some applications when using the display scaling feature.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided may experience an application hang when running in Multi GPU with DirectX 12 and performing a task switch.

AMD Multi GPU configurations may experience a system hang or reboot during install when using tiled MST 4K or 5K displays.