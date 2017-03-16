Mass Effect: Andromeda von Bioware erscheint am 23. März 2017.

Zum Thema Radeon RX 480 ab 215,25 € bei Amazon.de Der neue Treiber von AMD mit der Versionsnummer 17.3.2 ist ein Beta-Treiber ohne WHQL-Zertifikat. Als Highlight der neuen Radeon Software Crimson Edition nennt AMD die Unterstützung für den am 23. März 2017 erscheinenden Open-World-Titel Mass Effect: Andromeda von Bioware. Eine Radeon RX 480 soll im Vergleich zur Treiberversion 17.3.1 bis zu 12 Prozent mehr Leistung in Mass Effect: Andromeda bieten. Zusätzlich hat AMD ein optimiertes Tessellation-Profil integriert.

Außerdem behebt der Treiber mehrere Fehler, beispielsweise Textur-Fehler in The Division unter DirectX 12 und Textur-Flackern oder einen schwarzen Bildschirm in For Honor. Letzteres trat aber nur in Systemen mit gleich vier Grafikchips auf.

Quelle und Downloads: AMD

Radeon Software Crimson Edition 17.3.2 Highlights

Up to 12% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 480 8GB when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.3.1RS-112

Fixed Issues

For Honor may experience texture flickering or a black screen in game menus or when performing a task switch in 4x Multi GPU system configurations.

Texture corruption may be observed in The Division on some surfaces using the DirectX 12 API.

Known Issues

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands may sometimes fail to launch in three or four way Multi GPU enabled system configurations.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands may experience flicker in Multi GPU system configurations when performing a task switch or changing graphics settings while the game is running.

Battlefield 1 may fail to launch using Origin or Radeon Settings if it has an enabled profile in the Radeon Settings Game Manager. Users can disable the Battlefield 1 profile if they are experiencing issues with launching.

Application profiles in Radeon Settings may fail to retain after system log off or reboot for some gaming applications.

AMD FreeSync technology mode may not be compatible or function with Sniper Elite 4.

Enabling supersampling in Sniper Elite 4 may cause image cropping.

Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows user after toggling AMD CrossFire technology mode.

A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.