Auch AMD hat einen neuen Treiber veröffentlicht, der für Watch Dogs 2 optimiert wurde.
Der neue Treiber von AMD mit der Versionsnummer 16.11.5 ist ein Hotfix-Treiber ohne WHQL-Zertifikat. Als einziges Highlight der neuen Radeon Software Crimson Edition nennt AMD die Unterstützung für das neue Watch Dogs 2 von Ubisoft. Außerdem gibt es ein Crossfire-Profil für Dishonored 2.
Der Treiber behebt auch einen Fehler, der in The Division und Battlefield 1 unter Crossfire für ein Grafikflimmern sorgen konnte. Weitere Änderungen gibt AMD auf der Webseite zum neuen Treiber nicht an.
Quelle und Downloads: AMD
Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.11.5 Highlights
-
Support for:
-
Watch Dogs 2
New AMD CrossFire profile added for DirectX® 11
-
Dishonored 2
Fixed Issues
-
The Division game world may flicker during game play when using AMD CrossFire technology.
-
Battlefield 1 flickering may be experienced while using AMD CrossFire technology mode.
Known Issues
-
A few game titles may fail to launch, experience performance issues or crash if the third party application "Raptr" has its game overlay enabled. A workaround is to disable the overlay if this is experienced.
-
AMD CrossFire technology mode is currently disabled for Windows®7 configurations with Dishonored™2
-
Watch Dogs 2 may experience flickering or a game crash when using AMD CrossFire technology mode with Dual Radeon RX 480s.
-
DOOM may experience a crash when launched using the Vulkan™ API on some Graphics Core Next products.
-
DOTA 2 may experience a crash when launched using the Vulkan™ API on some Graphics Core Next products.
-
Flickering may be experienced while playing Overwatch in the main menu or viewing character models using AMD CrossFire mode.
-
FIFA 17 may experience an application hang or black screen on launch for some select Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerXpress mobile configurations.
-
H.264 content may experience blocky corruption when streaming using P2P content players on some Radeon RX 400 series graphics products.