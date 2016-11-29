Auch AMD hat einen neuen Treiber veröffentlicht, der für Watch Dogs 2 optimiert wurde.

Der neue Treiber von AMD mit der Versionsnummer 16.11.5 ist ein Hotfix-Treiber ohne WHQL-Zertifikat. Als einziges Highlight der neuen Radeon Software Crimson Edition nennt AMD die Unterstützung für das neue Watch Dogs 2 von Ubisoft. Außerdem gibt es ein Crossfire-Profil für Dishonored 2.

Der Treiber behebt auch einen Fehler, der in The Division und Battlefield 1 unter Crossfire für ein Grafikflimmern sorgen konnte. Weitere Änderungen gibt AMD auf der Webseite zum neuen Treiber nicht an.

Quelle und Downloads: AMD

Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.11.5 Highlights

New AMD CrossFire profile added for DirectX® 11

Fixed Issues

Battlefield 1 flickering may be experienced while using AMD CrossFire technology mode.

The Division game world may flicker during game play when using AMD CrossFire technology.

Known Issues

A few game titles may fail to launch, experience performance issues or crash if the third party application "Raptr" has its game overlay enabled. A workaround is to disable the overlay if this is experienced.

AMD CrossFire technology mode is currently disabled for Windows®7 configurations with Dishonored™2

Watch Dogs 2 may experience flickering or a game crash when using AMD CrossFire technology mode with Dual Radeon RX 480s.

DOOM may experience a crash when launched using the Vulkan™ API on some Graphics Core Next products.

DOTA 2 may experience a crash when launched using the Vulkan™ API on some Graphics Core Next products.

Flickering may be experienced while playing Overwatch in the main menu or viewing character models using AMD CrossFire mode.

FIFA 17 may experience an application hang or black screen on launch for some select Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerXpress mobile configurations.