Nvidia hat einen neuen Game-Ready-Treiber veröffentlicht, der für Battlefield 1, The Division Survival DLC, die Steep Open Beta und Civiliztion 6 optimiert wurde.

Der neue Treiber von Nvidia ist auch für die Open Beta von Steep optimiert.

Zum Thema Geforce GTX 1060 ab 269,15 € bei Amazon.de Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber veröffentlicht, der der für Battlefield 1, The Division Survival DLC, die Steep Open Beta und Civiliztion 6 optimiert wurde. Außerdem bietet der Treiber ein vorläufiges SLI-Profil für Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare und vieke Fehlerbehbungen.

Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 und Titan X. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.

What's New in Version 375.86 WHQL

The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.

Windows 10 Fixes

[375.70] Smearing and ghosting reported with latest NVIDIA drivers. [1834593]

[375.63, GeForce GTX 980 Ti] Artifacts in GIFs after driver update. [1831043]

[SLI, GeForce GTX 1080] Unable to enable Surround with SLI HB bridge; singleribbon SLI bridge works fine. [1827915]

Battle Carnival is falsely detected as Bionic Commando. [1825885]

[G-SYNC, 372.70, GeForce GTX 1080] G-SYNC monitor flickers at 144 Hz, not reproduced with 368.81. [1822079]

[SLI, 372.54] Wrong memory usage values in games on Pascal GPUs in SLI mode [1801306]

[G-SYNC, GP102] Periodic flickering on desktop at 165 Hz when dragging or resizing windows with G-SYNC enabled. [1799297]

Windows 8 and 7 Fixes

GeForce Experience icon missing on system notification tray. [200248470]

[GeForce GTX 980 Ti] Unable to detect multiple TV models from Loewe Technologies GmbH. [1788948]

Important Open Issues Windows 10

[GM204, Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC] Game crashes pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed full-screen. [200252894]

[SLI, Ansel, Dishonored 2] Severe flickering and a trailing mouse pointer seen in the game on the Ansel UI when the application is launched with SLI enabled. [200252635]

[GM204, ShadowPlay] For Honor silently crashes if intro video is skipped and instant replay is on. [200247313]

[SLI] [GeForce GTX 970M] Level loading hangs in Gears of War 4. [1826307]

Important Open issues Windows 7