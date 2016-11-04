Nvidia hat einen neuen Game-Ready-Treiber veröffentlicht, der als Hotfix Grafikprobleme behebt. Ansonsten handelt es sich um den gleichen Treiber wie die WHQL-Version 375.70, die für Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Dishonored 2 und Titanfall 2 optimiert wurde.

Von Georg Wieselsberger

Dishonored 2 gehört zu den neuen Titeln, für die der Nvidia-Treiber optimiert wurde.

Zum Thema Geforce GTX 1070 ab 423,35 € bei Amazon.de Update: Nvidia hat eine neue Treiber-Version veröffentlicht, die Grafikprobleme mit der zuletzt bereitgestellten WHQL-Version 375.70 behebt. Letztere konnte bei Monitoren mit hohen Refresh-Raten zu einer flimmernden Darstellung und bei Bildern im GIF-Format zu Fehlern beziehungsweise Artefakten führen. Ansonsten bleibt der Treiber unverändert.

»Download bei Nvidia

Originalmeldung: Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber veröffentlicht, der der für für Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Dishonored 2 und Titanfall 2 optimiert wurde. Auch für die neue Special Edition von Skyrim und Oduction VR ist der neue Treiber mit der Versionsnummer 375.70 WHQL gedacht.

Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 und Titan X. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.

What's New in Version 375.57 WHQL

Game Ready

Provides the optimal experience for Titanfall 2, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Obduction, and Dishonored 2.

Game Ready VR

Provides the optimal experience for Obduction.

New Features

Enhanced the performance and quality of the motion vectors provided by the MotionEstimation-Only mode of the video encoder, specifically in stereo VR use cases

SLI Profiles

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands - added temporal SLI profile

3D Vision Profile

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - not recommended

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - fair

For Honor - not recommended

The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.

Windows 10 Fixed Issues

DxgkDdiEscape Object is calculated using a user-provided index that is not bounds checked. [1810901]

NVSPCAPS crashes in nvd3d9wrapx. [200246307]

NVIDIA Image Converter component crashes. [1822628]

[GeForce GTX 770, Forza Horizon 3] Driver crashes during PSO (Pipeline State Object) creation.[1826111]

[Forza Horizon 3] Possible driver memory leak. [1826143

Windows 8.1/Windows 8/Windows 7 Fixed Issues