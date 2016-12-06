Der neue Nvidia-Treiber wurde für die Launchtitel zu Oculus Touch optimiert.
Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber veröffentlicht, der der für die VR-Titel optimiert wurde, die zusammen mit den VR-Controllern Oculus Touch für das Oculus Rift veröffentlicht werden. Dazu gehörten Spiele wie The Climb, The Unspoken oder auch Oculus First Contact. Neue SLI-Profile enthält der neue Treiber 376.19 WHQL nicht, lediglich einige 3D-Vision-Profile wurden hinzugefügt.
Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 und Titan X. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.
What's New in Version 376.19 WHQL
Game Ready
-
Provides the optimal VR experience for Oculus Touch launch titles.
SLI Profiles
-
No SLI profiles were added with this version.
3D Vision Profiles
Added or updated the following 3DV profiles:
-
DeadRising 4 - added 3DV profile
-
Mars 2030 - added 3DV profile
-
Serious Sam - added 3DV profile
-
SuperHot - added 3DV profile
The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.
Windows 10 Fixed Issues
-
[SLI] No Man's Sky with Foundation Update 1.10 shows severe texture corruption if SLI enabled. [200257478]
-
Notebook G-SYNC flickering. [1841227]
-
Notebook G-SYNC pendulum demo issue. [200256323]
Windows 8.1/Windows 8/Windows 7 Fixed Issues
-
There were no issues to report for this version