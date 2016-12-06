Nvidia Game-Ready-Treiber 376.19 WHQL : Der neue Nvidia-Treiber wurde für die Launchtitel zu Oculus Touch optimiert. Der neue Nvidia-Treiber wurde für die Launchtitel zu Oculus Touch optimiert.

Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber veröffentlicht, der der für die VR-Titel optimiert wurde, die zusammen mit den VR-Controllern Oculus Touch für das Oculus Rift veröffentlicht werden. Dazu gehörten Spiele wie The Climb, The Unspoken oder auch Oculus First Contact. Neue SLI-Profile enthält der neue Treiber 376.19 WHQL nicht, lediglich einige 3D-Vision-Profile wurden hinzugefügt.

Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 und Titan X. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.

»Download bei Nvidia

What's New in Version 376.19 WHQL

Game Ready

  • Provides the optimal VR experience for Oculus Touch launch titles.

SLI Profiles

  • No SLI profiles were added with this version.

3D Vision Profiles

Added or updated the following 3DV profiles:

  • DeadRising 4 - added 3DV profile

  • Mars 2030 - added 3DV profile

  • Serious Sam - added 3DV profile

  • SuperHot - added 3DV profile

The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.

Windows 10 Fixed Issues

  • [SLI] No Man's Sky with Foundation Update 1.10 shows severe texture corruption if SLI enabled. [200257478]

  • Notebook G-SYNC flickering. [1841227]

  • Notebook G-SYNC pendulum demo issue. [200256323]

Windows 8.1/Windows 8/Windows 7 Fixed Issues

  • There were no issues to report for this version