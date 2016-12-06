Nvidia hat einen neuen Game-Ready-Treiber veröffentlicht, der für die Launchtitel für die neuen VR-Controller Oculus Touch optimiert wurde.

Der neue Nvidia-Treiber wurde für die Launchtitel zu Oculus Touch optimiert.

Nvidia hat einen neuen Geforce-Grafikkartentreiber veröffentlicht, der der für die VR-Titel optimiert wurde, die zusammen mit den VR-Controllern Oculus Touch für das Oculus Rift veröffentlicht werden. Dazu gehörten Spiele wie The Climb, The Unspoken oder auch Oculus First Contact. Neue SLI-Profile enthält der neue Treiber 376.19 WHQL nicht, lediglich einige 3D-Vision-Profile wurden hinzugefügt.

Wie üblich unterstützt der Geforce-Treiber alle Grafikkarten von Nvidia seit der Geforce-GTX-400-Serie bis hin zur Geforce GTX 1080 und Titan X. Der Download des Treibers für Windows 7 bis Windows 10 ist direkt bei Nvidia möglich.

»Download bei Nvidia

What's New in Version 376.19 WHQL

Game Ready

Provides the optimal VR experience for Oculus Touch launch titles.

SLI Profiles

No SLI profiles were added with this version.

3D Vision Profiles

Added or updated the following 3DV profiles:

DeadRising 4 - added 3DV profile

Mars 2030 - added 3DV profile

Serious Sam - added 3DV profile

SuperHot - added 3DV profile

The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.

Windows 10 Fixed Issues

[SLI] No Man's Sky with Foundation Update 1.10 shows severe texture corruption if SLI enabled. [200257478]

Notebook G-SYNC flickering. [1841227]

Notebook G-SYNC pendulum demo issue. [200256323]

Windows 8.1/Windows 8/Windows 7 Fixed Issues