Das in Hamburg ansässige Indiestudio ROCKFISH Games hat ein neues Update für das Weltraumactionspiel Everspace auf Steam, Windows 10 und Xbox One veröffentlicht. Das Highlight des neuen Updates 0.3 für das Early-Access-Spiel stellt das neue spielbare Raumschiff der »Colonial Gunship«-Klasse dar. Wenige Tage zuvor gab es bereits ein zweites neues Schiff, die Scout-Klasse.

Beide Schiffe werden im oben eingebundenen neuen Gameplaytrailer näher vorgestellt und in Aktion gezeigt. Während die Gunship Class bis auf die Zähne bewaffnet ist, verfügt die Scout-Klasse über eine Tarnvorrichtung und besticht durch ihre große Wendigkeit. Update 0.2 hat dem Spiel außerdem einen neuen. leichteren Schwierigkeitsgrad hinzugefügt.

Quelle: http://steamcommunity.com/games/396750/announcements/

New Features

Added hall of fame that keeps track of your completed runs

Added option to set a flag for equipment to ignore it when switching to next/previous equipment

Added new point of interest: Freighter Wreck

Added two new natural hazards

Attacking G&B can result in them reporting your attack and them being hostile in the current and next location

Added new perks: Trading and Diplomacy

Perks overhaul: Divided into pilot perks and individual ship perks

Tweaks

Interceptor and Gunship now have armor which reduces hull damage by 10% and 20% (what the Hull Enhancer used to do, but doesn't require a device slot)

Renamed "Hull Enhancer" to "Adaptive Armor"

Service stations now only offer one option unless perked with Trading perk

FOV is now being slightly increased while boosting

Slightly tweaked threat levels

Slightly decreased Stasis Missile effect duration

Added Weapon Overdrive blueprint to startup blueprints

Introduced a drone limit of 1. Can be perked to 3 for gunship.

Reduced ore pickup amount

Reduced explosion impulse strength

Increased grey goo NPC speed

Slightly reduced Coil Gun spread

Removed all shield related perks

Removed "store credits" perk

Made sensor range perk scout exclusive

Made jump charge duration perk scout exclusive

Tweaked perks for stronger differentiation between ships

Added more ship class restrictions for equipment

Proximity mines will no longer react to ships of their own faction

Tweaked Mine Cluster behavior

Tweaked jump drive animation

Damage indicator vignette and camera shake strength now depend on the amount of health left

Okkar Corvettes MK 1 can now come with jump suppressors, Okkar Corvettes MK 2 now won't always carry jump suppressors

Prevent more than 2 jump suppressors being active at the same time

Nano Injectors will now consider the nano bot efficiency

Increased Flak Cannon II damage

Increased Weapon Overdrive efficiency

HUD equipment slot tweaks: Display currently active devices with green glow, give currently non-usable equipment red shading

Energized Boost Mk1, Mk2 and Mk3 now have the same duration but increased boost multiplier

Slightly improved Shock Rifle II stats

Added warning and alert sound when close to black hole

Aim assist now works with proximity mines and missiles