Der RTS-Klassiker StarCraft steht jetzt gemeinsam mit Brood War kostenlos zum Download bereit.

Zum Thema StarCraft ab 6,85 € bei Amazon.de Nachdem Blizzard Entertainment bereits im vergangenen Monat eine PTR-Version des Strategiespielklassikers StarCraft kostenlos zum Download angeboten hatte, gibt es jetzt endlich die »finale« Version.

Es handelt sich dabei um die StarCraft Anthology, die neben dem Hauptspiel auch das Add-on Brood War enthält. Den Download finden Sie auf der offiziellen Webseite. Damit haben Sie den idealen Lückenfüller bis zum Release der Remastered-Version im Sommer dieses Jahres.

Gleichzeitig haben die Entwickler auch die endgültige Fassung des Updates 1.18 für StarCraft veröffentlicht - der erste Patch seit acht Jahren. Der bietet unter anderem einen Fenstermodus, einen Observer-Modus sowie eine Autosave-Funktion für Replays - und natürlich einige Bug Fixes. Hier die Übersicht der Änderungen:

General

Mac Beta now available for 10.11 and up

Improved compatibility with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10

Improved behavior of available lobbies within the 'Join Game' section

Improved gameplay responsiveness during multiplayer by increasing turn rate to match LAN speeds over Battle.net

Updated to a new OpenGL backend

Added an option to display game time

Added options to display actions per minute

Added Popular Maps to streamline finding games or game types

Added cursor clamping in-game while windowed; unclamped in menus

Added windowed fullscreen or windowed mode; Alt+Enter switches between

Bug Fixes

Fixed IME support and other text artifacts in Battle.net menus

Fixed palette issues to correct rainbow water, 80s Kerrigan face in the loading screen, and other graphic glitches

Known Issues

The profile section is currently unavailable

Some chat commands are still being updated to play nice in the updated chat system

Friends location is being improperly displayed