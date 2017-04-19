Der RTS-Klassiker StarCraft steht jetzt gemeinsam mit Brood War kostenlos zum Download bereit.
Nachdem Blizzard Entertainment bereits im vergangenen Monat eine PTR-Version des Strategiespielklassikers StarCraft kostenlos zum Download angeboten hatte, gibt es jetzt endlich die »finale« Version.
Es handelt sich dabei um die StarCraft Anthology, die neben dem Hauptspiel auch das Add-on Brood War enthält. Den Download finden Sie auf der offiziellen Webseite. Damit haben Sie den idealen Lückenfüller bis zum Release der Remastered-Version im Sommer dieses Jahres.
Finales Update 1.18 ist da
Gleichzeitig haben die Entwickler auch die endgültige Fassung des Updates 1.18 für StarCraft veröffentlicht - der erste Patch seit acht Jahren. Der bietet unter anderem einen Fenstermodus, einen Observer-Modus sowie eine Autosave-Funktion für Replays - und natürlich einige Bug Fixes. Hier die Übersicht der Änderungen:
Patch Notes für StarCraft 1.18
General
-
Added windowed fullscreen or windowed mode; Alt+Enter switches between
-
Added UTF-8 support
-
Added cursor clamping in-game while windowed; unclamped in menus
-
Added Popular Maps to streamline finding games or game types
-
Added options to display actions per minute
-
Added Observer mode
-
Added opponent information when joining a game lobby
-
Added autosaving for replays
-
Added an option to display game time
-
Added UPnP support
-
Updated to a new OpenGL backend
-
Improved gameplay responsiveness during multiplayer by increasing turn rate to match LAN speeds over Battle.net
-
Improved UI layout in Battle.net sections
-
Improved behavior of available lobbies within the 'Join Game' section
-
Improved compatibility with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10
-
Improved anticheat capabilities
-
Improved installation and patching performance
-
Mac Beta now available for 10.11 and up
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed palette issues to correct rainbow water, 80s Kerrigan face in the loading screen, and other graphic glitches
-
Fixed problems with LAN game discovery
-
Fixed IME support and other text artifacts in Battle.net menus
-
LAN and Legacy Battle.net fixes
Known Issues
-
The profile section is currently unavailable
-
Some chat commands are still being updated to play nice in the updated chat system
-
Friends location is being improperly displayed
-
Password games will often return bad password trying to join