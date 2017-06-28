Best of E3 2017 - Jury prämiert die besten Spiele der Messe

Die Gewinner der Game Critics Awards der E3 2017 wurden bekannt gegeben. Die Auswahl und Abstimmung erfolgte in einer internationalen Fachjury, bestehend aus Vertretern von 38 internationalen Magazinen, Zeitschriften und Webseiten. Anmerkung in eigener Sache: Die GameStar war als einzigstes deutsches Medium in Form von Chefredakteur Heiko Klinge Teil der Kritiker-Jury.

Das beste PC-Spiel wurde Destiny 2 von Activision, dessen Vorgänger bis heute nicht auf dieser Plattform erschienen ist. Den Titel bestes Action-Spiel konnte sich Bethesda mit dem ebenfalls zweiten Teil Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus sichern, während Star Wars Battlefront 2 von der Jury als »Best Online Multiplayer« ausgezeichnet wurde.

Interessante Entscheidung: Die Jury sprach sich für Ubisofts »XCOM mit Hasen«-Spiel Mario + Rabbids als bestes Strategiespiel aus und verschaffte den beiden nominierten Total-War-Spielen damit eine kleine Niederlage.

Gewinner und Verlierer

Ebenfalls leer ging Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges aus, obwohl das Spiel im Vorfeld insgesamt vier Mal nominiert wurde. Ubisoft stellte mit insgesamt 14 Nominierungen den Spitzenreiter unter den Publishern dar und konnte sich für Mario + Rabbids neben »Best Strategy Game« auch »Best Original Game« und damit immerhin zwei Siege abholen. Die meisten Preise sicherte sich Nintendo mit drei Siegen für Super Mario Odyssey: Best Console Game, Best Action/Adventure Game und den begehrten Hauptpreis »Best of Show«.

Beste Hardware wurde wenig überraschend die neu gezeigte Xbox One X, die Plattform mit den meisten Siegertiteln war wie auch im Vorjahr der PC mit 9 Spielen.

Die vollständige Liste aller Nominierungen (Gewinner fett markiert):

Best of Show

Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)

Best Original Game

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)

Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft)

Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)

Best Console Game

Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)

Best PC Game

Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros. Interactive Ent)

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlords (TaleWorlds Entertainment)

Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)

Best VR Game

Doom VFR (id Software/Bethesda)

Fallout 4 VR (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studio)

Moss (Polyarc)

Transference (SpectreVision/Ubisoft)

Best Mobile/Handheld

Durango (What Studio/Nexon)

Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam/Nintendo)

Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

King's Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon (Square Enix)

Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Atlus)

Best Hardware

Astro A10 Gaming Headset (Astro)

DisplayLink XR (DisplayLink)

Razer Thresher Ultimate (Razer)

Logitech PowerPlay Mat (Logitech)

Xbox One X (Microsoft)

Best Action Game

Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)

Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)

Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts)

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Days Gone (SIE Bend Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros. Interactive Ent).

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

Best RPG

Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Airship Syndicate/THQ Nordic)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlords (TaleWorlds Entertainment)

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft SF/South Park Digital Studios/Ubisoft)

Vampyr (Dotnod Entertainment/Focus Home Interactive)

Best Fighting Game

ARMS (Nintendo)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)

Pokken Tournament DX (Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokemon Co.)

Best Racing Game

Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft Studios)

Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital/Sony Interactive Ent)

Need for Speed Payback (Ghost Games/Electronic Arts)

Project CARS 2 (Slighty Mad Studios/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The Crew 2 (Ivory Tower/Ubisoft Reflections/Ubisoft)

Best Sports Game

FIFA 18 (EA Canada/Electronic Arts)

Madden NFL 18 (EA Tiburon/Electronic Arts)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions/Konami)

Best Strategy Game

Battletech (Harebrained Schemes/Paradox Interactive)

Frostpunk (11 bit Studios)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)

Total War: Arena (Creative Assembly/Sega/Wargaming)

Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Best Family/Social Game

DropMix (Harmonix/Hasbro)

Just Dance 2018 (Ubisoft)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (TT Games/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)

Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Ent.)

That's You (Wish Studios/Sony Interactive Ent.)

Best Online Multiplayer

Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)

Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts)

Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft)

Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)

Best Independent Game

Ashen (Aurora 44/Annapurna Interactive)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Inti Creates/505 Games)

Donut County (Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive)

Laser League (Roll7/505 Games)

The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive)

Auf den Pressekonferenzen gezeigte Spiele wie Spider-Man, Biowares Anthem oder das neue God of War konnten nicht nominiert werden, da sie auf der Messe nicht spielbar waren.