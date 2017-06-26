Spider-Man: Homecoming - Die ersten Reaktionen sind da

In wenigen Tagen schwingt sich Tom Holland als junger Spidey mit seinem ersten Marvel-Abenteuer in die Kinos. Jetzt sind die ersten Spoiler-freien Reaktionen da und zeigen sich durchweg begeistert von dem Film.

von Vera Tidona,
26.06.2017 14:05 Uhr

Spider-Man: Homecoming - Trailer: Peter Parker wird zum echten Superheld Spider-Man: Homecoming - Trailer: Peter Parker wird zum echten Superheld

Der neue Spidey (gespielt von Tom Holland) erobert am 13. Juli mit seinem ersten Solo-Abenteuer Spider-Man: Homecoming im Marvel Cinematic Universe die deutschen Kinos. Auch wenn die Presse den Film bereits gesehen hat, dürfen die ersten Filmkritiken erst ab nächste Woche veröffetnlicht werden.

Doch schon jetzt haben einige US-Kritiker ihre ersten Spoiler-freien Reaktionen zum Film via Twitter preisgegeben und zeigen sich durchweg begeistert von dem jungen Superhelden, neben Robert Downey Jr. als sein Mentor Tony Stark aka Iron Man und Michael Keaton als Bösewicht The Vulture.

Einige Journalisten freuen sich, nach Sam Raims Spider-Man-Trilogie (2002-2007) mit Tobey Maguire endlich wieder einen richtig guten Film mit Spidey zu sehen, der einfach nur Spaß macht. Manche halten ihn sogar für den bisher besten Spider-Man-Film.

Ob dieses erste positive Stimmungsbild auch für die späteren Filmkritiken gilt, wird sich zeigen.

Spider-Man: Homecoming - Film-Trailer mit Spidey, Iron Man und Bösewicht Vulture Spider-Man: Homecoming - Film-Trailer mit Spidey, Iron Man und Bösewicht Vulture

