Spider-Man: Homecoming - Die ersten Reaktionen sind da

Der neue Spidey (gespielt von Tom Holland) erobert am 13. Juli mit seinem ersten Solo-Abenteuer Spider-Man: Homecoming im Marvel Cinematic Universe die deutschen Kinos. Auch wenn die Presse den Film bereits gesehen hat, dürfen die ersten Filmkritiken erst ab nächste Woche veröffetnlicht werden.

Doch schon jetzt haben einige US-Kritiker ihre ersten Spoiler-freien Reaktionen zum Film via Twitter preisgegeben und zeigen sich durchweg begeistert von dem jungen Superhelden, neben Robert Downey Jr. als sein Mentor Tony Stark aka Iron Man und Michael Keaton als Bösewicht The Vulture.

Einige Journalisten freuen sich, nach Sam Raims Spider-Man-Trilogie (2002-2007) mit Tobey Maguire endlich wieder einen richtig guten Film mit Spidey zu sehen, der einfach nur Spaß macht. Manche halten ihn sogar für den bisher besten Spider-Man-Film.

Ob dieses erste positive Stimmungsbild auch für die späteren Filmkritiken gilt, wird sich zeigen.

I can finally tell you #SpiderManHomecoming is great fun. Very funny, sweet, smaller stakes but more relatable. Tom Holland rocks. pic.twitter.com/eZmyUBXYKe — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is SUCH a good time. Fun, inventive action w/ some of the best humor in a Marvel film yet. Great start for MCU Spidey! pic.twitter.com/8kTnG6wtO2 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2017

Oh, and the biggest MCU scene stealer is not Tony Stark ? — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is one of the best Marvel movies and the best Spider-Man movie, period. So completely terrific, a true crowd pleaser. — Eric Walkuski (@ericwalkuski) June 24, 2017

It's a real delight and a lot of fun, his world feels rich & detailed, Keaton is ?& Holland is a charming Spider-ManBoy #SpiderManHomecoming — jen yamato (@jenyamato) June 24, 2017

As a huge Spider-Man fan who hated both AMAZING SPIDER-MANs, I am so happy to say SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is really fun. Tom Holland = ???? — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is fantastic. Perfectly cast. Does an impressive job of balancing superheroics & high school drama. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 24, 2017

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is an absolute, gosh-darned DELIGHT. It's like Spider-Man meets CAN'T HARDLY WAIT. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming gets it right. It's gets it ALL right. It is the greatest, funniest, most exciting Spidey movie. A total home run. — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) June 24, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming...



My new favorite super hero movie of all time. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is the third best Spider-Man movie. The cast is great, the tone is affable, the drama is... a little thin, honestly. — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) June 24, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming is a blast. It has an innocence that differentiates it from the other MCU movies but plenty of fun & spectacle too. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 24, 2017

I was also surprised at the number of times Homecoming surprised me, despite all the rumors I read. Though I'd advise to stop doing that now — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 24, 2017

And because people will ask, Spider-Man: Homecoming is EASILY the best Spider-Man movie since Spider-Man 2. Close to Raimi's original. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 24, 2017

Want to take a moment to thank Amy Pascal for helping to get Spider-Man into the MCU. Without her forward thinking this deal never happens. pic.twitter.com/KDvVlLIJFy — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 25, 2017