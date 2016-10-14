Der neue AMD-Treiber ist neben Gears of War 4 auch für Mafia 3 optimiert.

Zum Thema Radeon RX 480 ab 236 € bei Amazon.de Update: AMD hat die Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.10.1 noch einmal veröffentlicht. Der Treiber selbst scheint kein großen Änderungen mit sich zu bringen, hat aber nun das WHQL-Zertifikat und ist damit eine finale Version. Die Treiber unterstützen auch das neue Oculus-Features Asynchronous Spacewarp, allerdings vorerst nur auf der Radeon RX 480 und Radeon RX 470. Der Downloadlink führt nun auf die neue Version des Treibers.

Originalmeldung: Der neue Treiber von AMD mit der Versionsnummer 16.10.1 ist eine Version ohne WHQL-Zertifikat. Als Highlight der neuen Version nennt AMD die Unterstützung von Gears of War 4 und Mafia 3. Außerdem enthält der Treiber auch ein Crossfire-Profil für Shadow Warrior 2 unter DirectX 11.

Der Treiber behebt einige Fehler, die beispielsweise bei Deus Ex: Mankind Divided für Ruckler sorgen konnten, bei The Crew Bildrateneinbrüche verursachten oder in anderen Titeln für Flimmern der Grafik verantwortlich waren. Auch Probleme mit der Radeon-Software selbst werden behoben.

Quelle und Downloads: AMD

Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.10.1 Highlights

Support for Oculus' Asynchronous Spacewarp (ASW) feature on select Radeon RX 400 series graphics products. ASW compares previously rendered frames, detects the motion between them, and extrapolates the position of scene components to create a new synthetic frame. Using this technology, synthetic frames will accurately approximate the fully-rendered frames they're designed to replace.

Fixed Issues

Pixel Format option is no longer missing for some Radeon RX 400 series products in Radeon Settings.

Paragon™ may experience flickering while using AMD FreeSync technology and AMD CrossFire mode in conjunction.

Overwatch™ may experience flickering character models while in the hero selection menu or during gameplay in AMD Crossfire mode.

Radeon WattMan may fail to keep Power Limit settings after hitting apply in some cases.

Battlefield™1 may experience flickering on some surfaces when using AMD CrossFire mode.

The Crew™ may experience a random or sudden FPS drop while playing.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ may experience minor stutter during gameplay when using AMD CrossFire mode or may crash when launching the in game benchmark.

Known Issues

A few game titles may fail to launch, experience performance issues or crash if the third party application "Raptr" has its game overlay enabled. A workaround is to disable the overlay if this is experienced.

The Division™ may experience a game hang during extended periods of play while in AMD CrossFire mode.

Rise of the Tomb Raider™ may experience an application crash when changing the resolution from in-game menus when running DirectX®12. Users can restart the game to complete the resolution change.

While using or having Radeon WattMan open in Radeon Settings in AMD CrossFire mode, the secondary/slave graphics processor clocks will increase to their highest state.