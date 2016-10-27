Xbox One S : Xbox One S: Zu Weihnachten gibt es neue Bundles. Xbox One S: Zu Weihnachten gibt es neue Bundles.

Microsoft möchte die Xbox One S dieses Jahr natürlich am liebsten als Geschenk unter jedem Weihnachtsbaum sehen - und veröffentlicht daher pünktlich zum Fest neue Bundles.

Xbox One S Gears of War 4 Limited Edition Bundle (2TB)

Der Preis beträgt 450 Euro.

Xbox One S Gears of War 4 Bundle (1TB)

  • Xbox One S in Weiß

  • Xbox Wireless Controller

  • Gears of War 4 für Xbox One und Windows 10

Der Preis beträgt 350 Euro.

Xbox One S Minecraft Favorites Bundle (500GB)

  • Xbox One S in Weiß

  • Minecraft

  • mehr als 230 verschiedene Character-Skins

  • zusätzliche Inhalte für Xbox One und Windows 10

Der Preis beträgt 300 Euro.

Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Special Edition Bundle (1TB)

  • militärgrüne Xbox One mit passendem Standfuß

  • Xbox Wireless Controller

  • Battlefield 1 Early Enlister Deluxe Edition

  • Hellfighter Pack

  • Red Baron Pack

  • Lawrence of Arabia Pack

  • neue Skins der Behemoths

  • fünf Battlepacks

  • einen Monat EA Access.

Der Preis beträgt 350 Euro.

Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Bundle (500GB)

  • Xbox One S in Weiß

  • Battlefield 1 Standard Edition

  • einen Monat EA Access

Der Preis beträgt 300 Euro.

Xbox One S FIFA 17 Bundle (500GB oder 1TB)

  • Xbox One S in Weiß

  • FIFA 17 als Download

  • drei Ultimate Team Loan Legends

  • einen Monat EA Access

  • ein Ultimate Team Rare Player Pack (nur bei 1TB-Version)

Der Preis beträgt 300 Euro (500GB) bzw. 350 Euro (1TB).

