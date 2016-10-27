Xbox One S: Zu Weihnachten gibt es neue Bundles.
Microsoft möchte die Xbox One S dieses Jahr natürlich am liebsten als Geschenk unter jedem Weihnachtsbaum sehen - und veröffentlicht daher pünktlich zum Fest neue Bundles.
Xbox One S Gears of War 4 Limited Edition Bundle (2TB)
-
Xbox One S in Metallic Rot
-
Xbox Wireless Controller
-
Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition für Xbox One und Windows 10
Der Preis beträgt 450 Euro.
Xbox One S Gears of War 4 Bundle (1TB)
-
Xbox One S in Weiß
-
Xbox Wireless Controller
-
Gears of War 4 für Xbox One und Windows 10
Der Preis beträgt 350 Euro.
Xbox One S Minecraft Favorites Bundle (500GB)
-
Xbox One S in Weiß
-
-
mehr als 230 verschiedene Character-Skins
-
zusätzliche Inhalte für Xbox One und Windows 10
Der Preis beträgt 300 Euro.
Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Special Edition Bundle (1TB)
-
militärgrüne Xbox One mit passendem Standfuß
-
Xbox Wireless Controller
-
Battlefield 1 Early Enlister Deluxe Edition
-
Hellfighter Pack
-
Red Baron Pack
-
Lawrence of Arabia Pack
-
neue Skins der Behemoths
-
fünf Battlepacks
-
einen Monat EA Access.
Der Preis beträgt 350 Euro.
Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Bundle (500GB)
-
Xbox One S in Weiß
-
Battlefield 1 Standard Edition
-
einen Monat EA Access
Der Preis beträgt 300 Euro.
Xbox One S FIFA 17 Bundle (500GB oder 1TB)
-
Xbox One S in Weiß
-
FIFA 17 als Download
-
drei Ultimate Team Loan Legends
-
einen Monat EA Access
-
ein Ultimate Team Rare Player Pack (nur bei 1TB-Version)
Der Preis beträgt 300 Euro (500GB) bzw. 350 Euro (1TB).