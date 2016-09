EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: #JUMANJI The journey continues.. "Moose Finbar" (Kevin Hart). "Ruby Roundhouse" (Karen Gillan. Her jungle wardrobe will make sense when you know the plot. Trust me;). "Professor Shelly Oberon" (Jack Black). "Dr. Smolder Bravestone" 'cause well.. he smolders. Hard workin' and FUN first day of shooting in the jungle with this talented and crazy motley crew. Jack is brilliant, Karen is bad assery, Kevin is sharply hilarious and I smell good. Extremely hard trying to keep a straight face in these scenes. Too funny. We're makin' a good one. More to come.. #JUMANJI #WishFulfillment #TheGameThatPlaysYou

A photo posted by therock (@therock) on Sep 20, 2016 at 8:29am PDT