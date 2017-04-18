Die ersten Reaktionen zu Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy 2 sind da.
Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 kommt nächste Woche in die Kinos und schon jetzt steht fest, es wird einen dritten Teil von Regisseur James Gunn geben. Inzwischen fanden in den USA die ersten Pressevorführungen für das neue Marvel-Abenteuer statt und auch wenn die Kritiken noch nicht freigegeben sind, gibt es erste Spoiler-freie Reaktionen im Netz. Demnach hatte das Publikum durchweg Spaß im Kino.
Vor allem sollten die Zuschauer bei der Comic-Verfilmung mit Chris Pratt & Co bis zum Schluß auf ihren Plätzen sitzen bleiben: Wie nicht anders zu erwarten gibt es auch nach dem Abspann noch etwas zu sehen - diesmal sind es angeblich sogar mehr als zwei Post-Credit-Szenen. Zusätzlich erwartet die Kinogänger jede Menge Überraschungen und zahlreiche Easter-Eggs, die es zu entdecken gilt.
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2 kept a smile on my face from beginning to end. Funny, action packed, emotional, and tons of surprises. Thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/aIz7Redwin— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 18, 2017
Don't think I've heard so much laughter at a press screening. People seemed to really be digging Guardians Vol. 2. Can't say more (yet)— Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 18, 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is funnier than the original, a ton of surprises, and an unexpected emotional profoundness. I am Groot.— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 18, 2017
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2. is very fun. Takes the EMPIRE "split up your characters" strategy. Drax is a hoot. Baby Groot steals the show— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 18, 2017
Damn. I loved Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. @JamesGunn is a hero and surprise faces steal the show.— Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 18, 2017
Holy smokes was Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2 fun! I had a smile plastered on my face nearly the whole time. Tons of Easter eggs too. pic.twitter.com/558Q7nw8yN— Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 18, 2017
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 is exciting, funny, gorgeous & a helluva tearjerker. For many, it will become their new favorite Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/Po4ZOSPs8Q— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 18, 2017
Jedoch gab es auch ein paar wenige kritische Stimmen dabei, die den Film nicht sonderlich gut fanden.
Hate to be the Voice of Reason, but GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 isn't as good as the first. What felt fresh now feels forced. 2.5/4 stars— Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 18, 2017
#GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2. It was okay, I didn't love it. It lacks a lot of what made the original so tight. Drax and Groot are highlights.— Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) April 18, 2017