Guardians of the Galaxy 2 : Die ersten Reaktionen zu Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy 2 sind da. Die ersten Reaktionen zu Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy 2 sind da.

Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 kommt nächste Woche in die Kinos und schon jetzt steht fest, es wird einen dritten Teil von Regisseur James Gunn geben. Inzwischen fanden in den USA die ersten Pressevorführungen für das neue Marvel-Abenteuer statt und auch wenn die Kritiken noch nicht freigegeben sind, gibt es erste Spoiler-freie Reaktionen im Netz. Demnach hatte das Publikum durchweg Spaß im Kino.

Vor allem sollten die Zuschauer bei der Comic-Verfilmung mit Chris Pratt & Co bis zum Schluß auf ihren Plätzen sitzen bleiben: Wie nicht anders zu erwarten gibt es auch nach dem Abspann noch etwas zu sehen - diesmal sind es angeblich sogar mehr als zwei Post-Credit-Szenen. Zusätzlich erwartet die Kinogänger jede Menge Überraschungen und zahlreiche Easter-Eggs, die es zu entdecken gilt.

Jedoch gab es auch ein paar wenige kritische Stimmen dabei, die den Film nicht sonderlich gut fanden.