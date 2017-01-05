Die Nominierten für die GDC Awards 2017 stehen fest. Überraschend stark vertreten ist die Indie-Sparte - auch bei der Wahl zum »Game of the Year«. No Man's Sky und Pokémon Go können den Innovations-Award gewinnen.

Von Tobias Ritter |

Firewatch steht neben Battlefield 1, Inside, Dishonored 2, Overwatch und Uncharted 4 auf der Nominierungsliste zum »Game of the Year«.

Die Nominierten in den insgesamt zehn Kategorien der 17. Ausgabe der jährlich veranstalteten Game Developers Choice Awards stehen fest. Die Veranstalter der Preisverleihung, die am 1. März 2017 im im Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco im Rahmen der Game Developers Conference stattfindet, haben die Kandidaten nun offiziell bekannt gegeben.

Am interessantesten und prestigeträchtigsten dürfte dabei wohl die Wahl zum Spiel des Jahres ausfallen. Die Nominierungsliste fällt etwas unerwartet aus und ist mit immerhin zwei Indie-Titeln gespickt: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Overwatch, Inside, Dishonored 2 und Firewatch kämpfen um die Auszeichnung.

Inside schon jetzt gefühlter Sieger

Jetzt schon als einer der Sieger fühlen darf sich das Indie-Entwicklerstudio Playdead: Dessen Inside wurde nämlich insgesamt für gleich sechs Preise zur Wahl gestellt - damit hat das Spiel mehr Nominierungen als alle anderen Titel.

Firewatch und Overwatch kommen immerhin auf fünf Nominierungen. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End sichert sich vier.

Alle Nominierten im Überblick

Bester Sound

Battlefield 1 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts)

Thumper (Drool)

DOOM (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Inside (Playdead)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Honorable Mentions: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Rez Infinite (Monstars / Enhance Games), Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine), Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic), Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Bestes Debüt

Heart Machine (Hyper Light Drifter)

Campo Santo (Firewatch)

ConcernedApe (Stardew Valley)

Drool (Thumper)

Night School Studio (Oxenfree)

Honorable Mentions: SUPERHOT Team (SUPERHOT), Numinous Games (That Dragon, Cancer), Giant Squid Studios (Abzu), Ghost Town Games (Overcooked), iNK Stories (1979 Revolution: Black Friday)

Bestes Game-Design

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

The Witness (Thekla)

Inside (Playdead)

DOOM (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Honorable Mentions: Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts), Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Dark Souls III (From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment), Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic), Hitman (IO Interactive / Square Enix)

Bestes Mobile- oder Handheld-Spiel

Super Mario Run (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Clash Royale (Supercell)

Pokémon Go (Niantic)

Reigns (Nerial / Devolver Digital)

Pokémon Sun/Moon (Game Freak / The Pokémon Company)

Honorable Mentions: Mini Metro (Dinosaur Polo Club), Severed (DrinkBox Studios), Deus Ex: Go (Square Enix Montreal / Square Enix), Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems and Nintendo SPD / Nintendo), Imbroglio (Michael Brough), Swap Sword (AP Thomson and Diego Garcia)

Innovations-Award

The Witness (Thekla)

Inside (Playdead)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic)

Pokemon Go (Niantic)

Honorable Mentions: That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), SUPERHOT (SUPERHOT Team), Thumper (Drool), Quadrilateral Cowboy (Blendo Games)

Beste Narrative

The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Oxenfree (Night School Studio)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Inside (Playdead)

Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic)

Honorable Mentions: That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games), Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks), The Witcher 3: Blood & Wine (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt), Kentucky Route Zero - Act IV (Cardboard Computer), Mafia III (Hangar 13 / 2K Games)

Beste Technologie

Battlefield 1 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

DOOM (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Honorable Mentions: Inside (Playdead), Pokemon Go (Niantic), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks), The Witness (Thekla)

Beste visuelle/künstlerische Gestaltung

Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic

The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Inside (Playdead)

Honorable Mentions: The Witness (Thekla), Battlefield 1 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), Abzu (Giant Squid Studios), Thumper (Drool), DOOM (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Bestes VR- oder AR-Spiel

Rez Infinite (Monstars / Enhance Games)

Superhot VR (SUPERHOT Team)

Job Simulator: The 2050 Archives (Owlchemy Labs)

Pokémon Go (Niantic)

Fantastic Contraption (Radial Games / Northway Games)

Honorable Mentions: Thumper (Drool), Superhypercube (Kokoromi / Polytron Corporation), Batman Arkham VR (Rocksteady Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment), Space Pirate Trainer (I-Illusions), The Lab (Valve)

Spiel des Jahres

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Inside (Playdead)

Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic)

Honorable Mentions: DOOM (id Software / Bethesda Softworks), The Witness (Thekla), Battlefield 1 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Die Preisträger der Die Pioneer-, Ambassador- und Lifetime Achievement-Awards werden ebenfalls im Laufe der Veranstaltung verliehen. Die Sieger werden hier in den kommenden Wochen bekannt gegeben. Die Wahl zum Zuschauerpreis startet Ende Januar 2017.

Die Nominierungskriterien

Für die Nominierungen zur Auswahl standen alle Spiele, die im Jahr 2016 veröffentlicht wurden. Upgrades, Erweiterungen und Missionspakete waren jedoch ausgeschlossen. Alle Entwickler, die Teil des International Choice Awards Networks sind, durften Nominierungen einreichen.

Im vergangenen Jahr hat sich übrigens The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt den Titel als Game of the Year gesichert.

