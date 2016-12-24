Passend zum diesjährigen Weihnachtsfest haben die Entwickler von Wildcard ein neues Update für Ark: Survival Evolved veröffentlicht.

Der Patch 253 führt unter anderem fünf neue Urzeitkreaturen ins Spielgeschehen ein, wozu neben dem Dinosaurier Therizinosaurus Multiensis auch der riesige Kraken Tusoteuthis Vampyrus zählt. Des Weiteren gibt es zwei neue Unterwasserhöhlen, die zu ausgiebigen Erkundungstouren einladen.

Außerdem findet derzeit in Ark: Survival Evolved das weihnachtliche Event »Winter Wonderland« statt, bei dem die Spieler dem Raptor Claus durch die Landschaft folgen und von ihm fallen gelassene Geschenke (meist kosmetische Items) aufsammeln muss.

Die vollständigen Patch-Notes finden Sie unterhalb dieser Meldung. Oberhalb gibt es ein neues Video von Ark: Survival Evolved, das Ihnen die Neuerungen des Updates 253 etwas genauer vorstellt.

New Item: Photographic Camera. Take photos and apply them onto in-game onto Painting Canvases!

New Dino: Cnidaria!

New Dino: Troodon!

New Dino: Tusoteuthis!

New Dino: Pegomastax!

New Dino: Therizinosaurus!

2 New Full-Scale Underwater Caves (progression-oriented with Artifacts!)

Winter Wonderland 2 Event! Follow Raptor Claus around The Island, Scorched Earth, and The Center as he drops items, coal, and the occasional tough-as-nails creature to keep you warm at night! Lots of cosmetics and the DodoRex make an appearance, along with new items!

Additional networking performance gains of approximately +15%

BattlEye is now enabled by default for dedicated servers, use -NoBattlEye to run your server without it