Zum Thema Crusader Kings 2 ab 5,99 € bei Amazon.de Crusader Kings II für 9,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Fans des Strategiespiels Crusader Kings 2 können ab sofort in kultische und religiöse Intrigen eintauchen. Die Entwickler von Paradox Interactive haben die Erweiterung Monks and Mystic auf Steam und im Paradox Store veröffentlicht.

Kernstück des DLC sind Gesellschaften in Form von Ordensgemeinschaften oder geheimen Kulten. Charaktere können diesen beitreten, in ihren Rängen aufsteigen und dank ihnen neue Handlungen und Aktionen durchleben. Um die geheimen Machenschaften von Mönchsorden oder ketzerischen Kulten aufzudecken, können Spieler ihren Hofkaplan entsenden.

Zusätzlich gibt es neue Aktionen und Charaktere wie Assassinen, archäologische Expeditionen, heilige Relikte und versteckte Schätze.

Der Preis von »Monks & Mythics« beläuft sich auf 14,99 Euro und setzt die Original-Version des Spiels voraus.

Societies:

Characters earn new powers and encounter new events as they climb the ranks of religious societies



Monastic Orders:

Stay on the holy path of charity and good works, building churches and serving the poor



Devil Worship:

Secretly worship the masters of darkness in a quest for great powers that will smite your enemies and extend your life



Assassins and Hermetics:

Join a secret brotherhood of sacred murderers, striking at all who undermine the faith or try to fuse the holy and the mundane through study of alchemy and astrology.



Relics and Special Items:

Characters can acquire holy relics, masterwork weapons or elaborate piece of jewelry. Store them in your treasury to gain prestige and other benefits.



New Orders for Councilors:

Your closest advisors will never be idle, with new general instructions that let them use their Talents while sitting safe in your castle.



Monks and Mystics also includes new portraits and army designs for English and German cultures.