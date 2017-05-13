Das Update 1.14 für Dark Souls 3 ist ab sofort verfügbar.

Der Patch umfasst vor allem einige Bug Fixes sowie Änderungen beim Balancing. Unter anderem hat das Team ein Problem behoben, das bei der Beschwörung der »Spears of Church« bei einem bestimmten Bosskampf auftreten konnte. Auch diverse Fehler bei Animationen sowie bestimmten Spielmechaniken sollten jetzt der Vergangenheit angehören. Hier die vollständige Übersicht der Änderungen:

Fixed issue where the first spell would disappear if either Seething Chaos or Crystal Hail is used twice in succession

In PvP battles, the second attack of the Call to Stone (skill for Ledo's Great Hammer) attack can now be cancelled by rolling immediately after successfully delivering a different attack to the enemy

Fixed issue where two Spears of the Church were occasionally summoned in the Ringed City

Increased absorption and stamina recovery speed when summoned as the Spears of Church in a world with two or more White Spirits.

Decreased cooldown time for Ritual Spear Fragment and Divine Spear Fragment when summoned as the Spear of the Church in a world with two or more white spirits.

Fixed issue where following certain steps could make the Ringed City Streets bonfire inaccessible

Fixed issue where the player was unable to use the bonfire despite having defeated the Demon Prince in The Dreg Heap.

Fixed issue where further progress was disabled when interacting with the Crystal Sage Clone in a certain way.

Animation cancel now available for whips except the Rose of Ariandel.

Fixed issue where the weapon reinforcement effect of the right-hand weapon was applied to the left hand equipped with a Greatshield weapon when performing the Shield Bash skill

Reduced rotation capabilities of the Ringed Knight Paired Greatswords

Decreased stamina consumption for Ringed Knight Paired Greatswords attack and increased attack power of Ringed Knight Paired Greatswords

Fixed issue where the art for the Ringed Knight Paired Greatswords could still be performed when there was insufficient FP

Fixed issue where a combination of the Lothric War Banner's Art and the Aquamarine Dagger would result in FP continuously replenishing

Increased attack power and motion cancel speed for Call to Stone skill attached to Ledo's Great Hammer

Increased attack power for the skill attached to Quakestone Hammer

Decreased attack power and R1 projectiles of the Blade of Peril skill attached to Gael's Greatsword

Increased attack power and decreased stamina consumption for Farron Greatsword

Decreased stamina consumption when attacking with Darkdrift

Increased animation cancel speed for the Darkdrift skill attached to Darkdrift

Increased bleeding attack power for Bloodlust skill attached to Bloodlust.

Increased luck for poison, bleed, and hollow-infused and decreased stamina consumption of Astora Straight Sword.

Decreased strength and dexterity of Sunlight Straight Sword

Decreased stamina consumption for Aquamarine Dagger's Crystal Blade skill.

Increased attack for Repeating Crossbow

Fixed issue where no more stamina was required to use the Repeating Crossbow weapon art when the player did not have the minimum stats.

Fixed an issue when a female character or a male character wearing the Reversal Ring uses the Repeating Crossbow art, the character would move forward without any analog stick input.

Fixed issue where the effectiveness of the Preacher's Right Arm art did not decrease when the player did not have the required Intelligence

Fixed issue where the weapon reinforcement effect of the right-hand weapon was applied to the left hand equipped with Preacher's Right Arm when performing the Feasting Branch skill

Fixed issue where the Unfaltering Prayer effect was retained when casting certain miracles and quickly casting another spell afterwards

Fixed issue when activating the Wrath of the Gods miracle through a catalyst held in the character's right hand, the idle time after the spell cast was longer than it should be

Decreased vitality recovery when using the Projected Heal miracle

Increased stamina consumption of Lightning Arrow and decreased stamina recovery speed while the player is drawing the bow

Fixed issue where players could parry the Flame Fan