Mit dem neuen Game-Update #2 gibt es in Dishonored 2 unter anderem einen anpassbaren Schwierigkeitsgrad.
Zum Thema Dishonored 2
Eines der Highlights in dem Update dürfte der anpassbare Schwierigkeitsgrad sein. Wer beispielsweise gerne schleicht, individualisiert mithilfe eines Reglers, wie man aus einer Deckung hervorlehnt. Auch andere Elemente wie die Wirkungszeit von Betäubungsbolzen sind veränderbar.
Hinzu kommen der neue Ironman-Modus, bei dem die Spieler ohne manuelles Speichern auskommen müssen, sowie ein Auswahlbildschirm für einzelne Missionen. Hier die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:
Patch-Notes für Dishonored 2 (Game-Update #2)
Features
Added new modeCustom Difficulties
Added Mission restart / Mission SelectMission restart available from pause menu and result screen
Fixes (PC)
Fixed a bug where Switching off V-Sync for the second time set the FPS Limiter to 30 instead of 60 by default
Fixed a bug where changing the settings from TXAA to FXAA and not applying the change made the TXAA Sharpness turn to 1 instead of its previous value
Fixed a bug where turning off TXAA Anti-aliasing does not visually disable TXAA Sharpness slider
Fixed a bug where the changes made to V-Sync were reverted to the previous setting when turning on then cancelling
Fixed bug where the volumetric lightning is not turned on by default at launch if it was set to off on a previous version and it can't be turned on manually anymore
Fixed a bug where the "Fog Quality" setting is set back to low after restarting the game
Fixed a bug where keyboard/mouse shortcut UI could show up during possession & keyhole peeking
Fixed a bug where Emily's feet can be seen floating during the throne room cutscene with high FOV settings
Fixed a bug where the Low Chaos Sokolov epilogue slide will have black windows if Volumetric Lighting is off
Fixed a bug where the screen post processing persists in Ansel mode
General Fixes
Fixed various crashes
Fixed various save issues
Fixed various localization issues
Fixed various rendering issues
Fixed various audio issues
Fixed various collision issues
Fixed various UI issues and added new UI for Game Update 2
Fixed a bug where the player will instantly die if he possess a Gravehound
Fixed a bug where a "8" could appear on the screen
Fixed the LOD of the watchtower
Fixed a bug where walking down stairs while a wolfhound runs up would cause the hound to bounce backwards
Fixed a bug where pickpocketing Jindosh's pistol may cause him to throw nothing during combat
Fixed an audio issue while loading save games
Fixed a bug where NPCs can suddenly be seen standing during the recover from ragdoll animation
Fixed a bug where Far Reach pulling a guard that is mantling will have no effect on the guard
Fixed a bug where NPCs can be involuntarily dropped from a choke, causing their AI to break
Fixed a bug where making a quick save behind a NPC while using controller configuration C would cause the player to choke the NPC instead of creating a save
Crushing an unconscious enemy in the safe door will no longer count as both lethal and nonlethal in the stats page
Fixed a bug where using Domino and Shadow Walk in combination will kill Hypatia without her ever transforming into Grim Alex
Fixed a bug where the awareness feedback is triggered again when loading a save made after NPCs gained attention
Fixed a bug where performing slide tackles or ground kicks on NPCs in moving elevators causes them to float or fall through
Fixed a bug where the witches will idle if the player exits and re-enters a hideout during upgraded Bend Time
Fixed a bug where guards that see a door opened by a possessed NPC ask who opened it
Fixed a bug where the facial animation was not launched during key target assassinations
Fixed a bug where a Sleeping Overseer may face the chair upon waking up despite knowing where the player is
When sprint and lean mode are set to "hold", the change is now reflected in the tutorials
No awareness is now used for corpses spotted
Fixed a bug where Clockwork Soldiers were triggering a Snap Reaction when player is undetected
Fixed a bug where causing an explosion during Stop Time can stretch out and break NPC models
Fixed a bug where the gameplay thread was not updated every frame and can miss input
Fixed a bug where physic objects go active when using the Spyglass although they're far from the player
Fixed a bug where NPC heads do not appear on screen when picked up and cannot be thrown
Fixed a bug where Guard NPC heads with helmets have unnatural physics when beheaded and thrown
Deactivated Redirective Blink when swimming up/down
Fixed a bug where the player can choke an NPC from very far away if they pull them with Far Reach while Bend Time is active
Fixed a bug where the player is able to duplicate items by Far Reach pulling and picking up at the same time
Fixed a bug where the Guard by Ramsey disappears shortly then returns ignoring the player when attacked from above
Fixed a bug where the player could fall OOW when exiting a rat tunnel
Fixed a bug where Past Stilton does not alert to the player properly after he panics once
Fixed a bug where the game will black screen if the player dies during the transition to Long Day in Dunwall: Streets
Fixed a bug where the player may become control locked and see OOW if they use the Timepiece and a key hole at the same time
Fixed a bug where the player will fall OOW if they use the Timepiece during a kill move
Prevented the player from grappling the crossbow in Edge of the World to avoid a weird retargeting if the player is far from the door or blocked by a collision
Fixed a bug where the Gravehound skull can sometimes go through walls/ground when killed
Fixed a bug where the amount of available traits is incorrect when replacing a trait during a craft by the same trait
Fixed a bug where the Watchtower red light projector flare was drawn behind environment elements
Fixed a render issue on Corvo during character selection
Fixed a bug where a bright light during transition in time remains if the Timepiece is used to interrupt picking up a corpse
Fixed a bug where the effects of the Dust Storm can be seen inside the Silvergraph Studio
Fixed a bug where the living highlight sometime stutters when using Dark Vision
Crafted Bonecharm list is now sorted
Fixed a bug where Doppelgangers will instantly despawn on particular spots
Fixed a bug where using Shadow Walk takedowns on Meagan and Sokolov will have the wrong animations
Fixed a bug causing the watchtower's position to reset
Fixed a bug where the FOV changes during jump or sprint
Fixed a bug where walking with a possessed NPC into water doesn't count as a kill
Fixed a bug where the player's weapon is automatically switched when restoring health using the D-pad
Fixed a bug where the Weapon Wheel was not slowing the duration of Bend Time
Fixed a bug where Catfall is triggered when using Far Reach after vaulting into water
Fixed a bug where enemies are still active after the player has killed them right before using the Timepiece
Fixed a bug where the player is unable to switch quick select items using D-pad while the Health Elixir prompt appears
Fixed a bug where the game terminates while entering connected standby at the end of mission cutscenes
Fixed a bug where returning to the initial interactive screen via established user sign out while in active control areas will not present the Main Menu Load Screen
Fixed a bug where the NPCs are ejected in the air after being shot with a sleep dart
Fixed a bug where the player can fall from a great height onto the cliffs and survive
Fixed a misaligned animation for an Adrenaline kill
Fixed a bug where the player was able to fly if they Far Reach pull and picked up a whale oil tank at the same time
Fixed a bug where Far Reach pulling NPCs then assassinating them near edges pulls the player over the edge
Fixed a bug where NPCs are unable to be pulled with Far Reach while they are falling asleep from a sleep dart
Fixed a bug where canceling Far Reach mid pull drops the body or object that the player is holding
Fixed a bug where the Doppelganger appears in a T-pose when the player summons her
Fixed a bug where Redirective Blink does not affect sitting or cowering NPCs
Fixed a bug where jumping after using a jump Blink will cause the cooldown of Blink to return
Fixed a bug where changing the resolution or display mode can break the rendering as if everything was rendered twice
Fixed a bug where speakers don't play any announcements
Fixed a bug where the player can view the Adrenaline/Blood thirst meter while looking through a keyhole
Fixed a bug where exiting Pause Menu, Weapons Wheel, or Journal while holding The Dealer targeting or Piercing Insult charged shot auto fires
Fixed a bug where player may become control locked and see out of world if they use the Timepiece and key hole at same time
Fixed a bug where with 5 traits of the Bonecharm "Strong Arms"; no longer possible to grab an NPC since it's instantly choked
Fixed a bug where the player can repeatedly initiate a combat choke on Grim Alex with no prior actions required
Fixed a bug in Medium difficulty where Health Regeneration is set to Limited by default
Fixed a bug where NPCs could be put into walls when using Doppleganger Swap during a corpse throw
Fixed a bug where choking any NPC then immediately pushing them off may cause the chokehold audio to persist
Fixed a bug where the UI Post Process isn't blurred in Pause Menu
Fixed a bug where Player's hands have a broken texture in some spots during a dust storm
Fixed a bug where striped shadow lines can be seen on Outsider and other NPCs
Fixed a big offset in animation during a drop assassination on the Clockwork
Fixed a bug where throwing a bottle at Mindy's head after completing her quest breaks her model and can lag the game
Fixed an occlusion issue outside Jessamine's hidden chamber
Fixed an occlusion issue across from Galvani's apartment
Fixed a hole in Addermire building during carriage ride scene
Fixed too loud footsteps SFX
Fixed the marker "investigate about Sokolov" which was misplaced
Fixed a bug where after looting unconscious Paolo player may kill Paolo and loot him again for a second Risky Parry Bonecharm
Fixed a bug where picking up the rune in the flooded basement awards 1 coin in no powers instead of 200 coins
The Outsider and Jessamine are no longer factored in the Global Kill Ratio
Outsider Shrines are no longer factored in the Global Kill Ratio on the Current Stats Screen
Meagan is no longer factored in the player's Global Kill Ratio on the Playthrough Stats Screen
Delilah is no longer counted towards the player's Global Kill Count each time she appears
Unkillable NPCs are no longer factored in the Global Kill and Global Non-Lethal Ratios on the Stats screen
Fixed a bug where the player may never transition to the Epilogue if they chose to take the secret passage to the Throne Room
Fixed a bug where black Occlusion walls are visible around Jindosh's mansion when red buttons are pressed consecutively
Fixed a bug where the player may never finish the Non-Lethal resolution cinematic if a witch or a Gravehound interrupts the scene