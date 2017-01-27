Der Dungeon-Crawler Enter the Gungeon erhält ein großes »Supply Drop«-Update, welches dem Spiel neue Räume, Gegner und Waffen spendiert.
Das »Supply Drop«-Update erweitert den knallharten und bunten Dungeon-Crawler Enter the Gungeon um fast 200 neue Räume, die mit 33 neuen Waffen, Gegnertypen, Gefährten, Bossen und Schreinen auch erfahrenen »Gungeoneers« wieder eine neue Herausforderung bieten sollen.
Die Spieler können sich auf neue Knarren wie etwa die Bullet Gun freuen: eine Waffe, die wie eine Kugel aussieht und Waffen verschießt, die jede für sich ebenfalls Kugeln verschießen. Als neuer Gefährte steht unter anderen »Ser Junkan« zur Auswahl, der stärker und mächtiger wird, umso mehr »Gerümpel« der eigene Charakter mit sich rumschleppt. Erfahrene Revolverhelden können die Vergangenheit von The Robot oder The Bullet in Angriff nehmen und einen nagelneuen Boss namens Mine Flayer antreffen.
Mehr zum Spiel in unserem Test: Enter the Gungeon - Der Tod steht ihm gut
Das Update steht ab sofort auf Steam zum Download bereit und soll Anfang nächster Woche auch für die PS4-Version folgen. Für Ende 2017/Anfang 2018 plant Dodge Roll ein umfangreiches Expansion-Pack für PC und PS4.
Patchnotes 1.1.0
Major
-
New content! (guns, items, room, synergies, NPCs, etc)
-
New boss in the mines: the Mine Flayer
-
New pasts and alt costumes for both secret characters
-
Added three new Achievements
-
Added an option to save and exit at the end of each floor, resuming the run at a later time
Improvements/Balance Changes
-
Added a Tiny UI option
-
Added "Allow Unknown Controllers" and XInput toggles to the gameplay options (formerly required launch options to change)
-
The High Priest will no longer spawn "wall bullets" inside the room; these spawn offscreen and float into view
-
The Gunsling King will no longer ask players to clear a room without dodgerolling if the room can't be traversed without rolling over pits
-
Made Limited less harsh
-
Blasphemy can no longer reveal secret doors
-
Damage to Shelletons *after* they've regenerated twice no longer recharges cooldowns
-
Moved Muscle Relaxant's damage bonus to synergies, also removed some of them
-
Buffed Gamma Ray, Charmed Bow, Gold Ammolet, Lodestone Ammulet, Bullet Idol, Cat Claw, Luxin Cannon, Demon Head, Honeycomb, Plunger, Yari, and Zilla Shotgun
-
Increased ammo for Ice Breaker and Polaris
-
Iron Coin now also gives you a discount at the shop
-
Slightly nerfed Bloody 9mm, Cursed Bullets and Gunbow
-
Gave the Betrayer's Shield more health
-
Raised tier of Cog of Battle and Medal of Valor
-
Lowered tier of Heck Blaster, Brick of Cash, Honeycomb, Iron Coin, and Smoke Bomb
-
Added some new synergies
-
Increased the odds of the Lost Adventurer appearing on a floor if it's the last floor needed for the achievement
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed a bug where the Evil ???????'s dialogue didn't match its actions
-
Fixed an issue where getting hit with only half a heart in the Gunsling King's "no hit" challenge caused a soft lock
-
Fixed a tinting issue with some Bosses's VFX
-
Fixed a text issue with the Hero's Bandana in French
-
Fixed an issue where Aged Gunsingers didn't have an animation for falling into pits
-
Fixed a bug where the Bullet Bore could leave hanging bullets when killing the Revolvenant
-
Fixed an issue where Lore Gunjurer's bullets weren't immediately destroyed by Blasphemy
-
Removed the hallway cheese spot in the High Priest fight
-
Fixed an issue where the Lord of the Jammed could kill you during the DraGun's death animation
-
Fixed an exploit which allowed players to pass through some locked doors
-
Fixed collider issues on the Heroine projectiles that made them likely to hit walls when fired with Stout or Heavy Bullets
-
Fixed a soft lock caused by grabbing an item off the ground at the same time as the Resourceful Rat
-
Fixed an issue where hitting a chest with a Black Hole would result in the sound looping forever
-
Fixed a bug that could cause no reload bar to appear when the player reloaded quickly after triggering an active reload with the Cog of Battle
-
Fixed a UI issue caused by dropping the Backpack
-
Triggering a targeted item (e.g. Big Boy) then taking an elevator no longer breaks the item
-
Dropping the Old Knight's Flask no longer clears its charges
-
Chests spawned from clearing the challenge shrine now show up correctly on the minimap
-
Fixed a bug with some duct tape combinations that could result in a special final round (e.g. the Mailbox's package) being fired every shot
-
Fixed a rare bug where falling into a pit could result in the character being stuck behind the floor
-
Reflecting the stationary projectiles in the Kill Pillar fight no longer results in them remaining in place permanently
-
Fixed a number of exceptions (silent issues that can cause odd gameplay behavior)
1.1.0 h1 (hotfix 1)
-
Fixed an issue causing a soft lock in the Bullet's past