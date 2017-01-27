Der Dungeon-Crawler Enter the Gungeon erhält ein großes »Supply Drop«-Update, welches dem Spiel neue Räume, Gegner und Waffen spendiert.

Das »Supply Drop«-Update erweitert den knallharten und bunten Dungeon-Crawler Enter the Gungeon um fast 200 neue Räume, die mit 33 neuen Waffen, Gegnertypen, Gefährten, Bossen und Schreinen auch erfahrenen »Gungeoneers« wieder eine neue Herausforderung bieten sollen.

Die Spieler können sich auf neue Knarren wie etwa die Bullet Gun freuen: eine Waffe, die wie eine Kugel aussieht und Waffen verschießt, die jede für sich ebenfalls Kugeln verschießen. Als neuer Gefährte steht unter anderen »Ser Junkan« zur Auswahl, der stärker und mächtiger wird, umso mehr »Gerümpel« der eigene Charakter mit sich rumschleppt. Erfahrene Revolverhelden können die Vergangenheit von The Robot oder The Bullet in Angriff nehmen und einen nagelneuen Boss namens Mine Flayer antreffen.

Das Update steht ab sofort auf Steam zum Download bereit und soll Anfang nächster Woche auch für die PS4-Version folgen. Für Ende 2017/Anfang 2018 plant Dodge Roll ein umfangreiches Expansion-Pack für PC und PS4.

Major

Added an option to save and exit at the end of each floor, resuming the run at a later time

Added three new Achievements

New pasts and alt costumes for both secret characters

New boss in the mines: the Mine Flayer

New content! (guns, items, room, synergies, NPCs, etc)

Improvements/Balance Changes

Added a Tiny UI option

Added "Allow Unknown Controllers" and XInput toggles to the gameplay options (formerly required launch options to change)

The High Priest will no longer spawn "wall bullets" inside the room; these spawn offscreen and float into view

The Gunsling King will no longer ask players to clear a room without dodgerolling if the room can't be traversed without rolling over pits

Made Limited less harsh

Blasphemy can no longer reveal secret doors

Damage to Shelletons *after* they've regenerated twice no longer recharges cooldowns

Moved Muscle Relaxant's damage bonus to synergies, also removed some of them

Buffed Gamma Ray, Charmed Bow, Gold Ammolet, Lodestone Ammulet, Bullet Idol, Cat Claw, Luxin Cannon, Demon Head, Honeycomb, Plunger, Yari, and Zilla Shotgun

Increased ammo for Ice Breaker and Polaris

Iron Coin now also gives you a discount at the shop

Slightly nerfed Bloody 9mm, Cursed Bullets and Gunbow

Gave the Betrayer's Shield more health

Raised tier of Cog of Battle and Medal of Valor

Lowered tier of Heck Blaster, Brick of Cash, Honeycomb, Iron Coin, and Smoke Bomb

Added some new synergies