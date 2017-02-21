Ein Hotfix für die PC-Version für For Honor korrigiert Fehler bei Easy AntiCheat.
Zum Thema For Honor ab 34,99 € bei Amazon.de For Honor für 47,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Noch im Verlauf des heutigen Tages wird Ubisoft Montreal einen Hotfix für die PC-Version des Mittelalter-Actionspiels For Honor veröffentlichen.
Der kleine Patch beseitigt unter anderem einige Probleme in Verbindung mit Easy AntiCheat. Unter anderem konnten sich einige Spieler aufgrund des Anti-Cheat-Programms nicht bei For Honor einloggen. Des Weiteren gibt es Hilfe bei der Verwendung eines Steam-Controlles sowie weitere Bugfixes.
Es handelt sich dabei übrigens nicht um das erst kürzlich angekündigte Gameplay-Update für For Honor. Um welche Uhrzeit der Hotfix für For Honor erscheinen wird, ist noch nicht bekannt. Wir haben jedoch bereits die vollständigen Patch-Notes für Sie.
Patch-Notes für For Honor (PC-Hotfix)
Easy AntiCheat
-
FIXED: Updated the error messaging for certain Easy AntiCheat notifications to make them more user friendly
-
FIXED: Error that was incorrectly blocking some players from entering the game
General
-
Steam Controller users will no longer be kicked as inactive (AFK) when providing controller input
-
Addressed bugs in the the shutdown process
-
FIXED: game sometimes storing borderless in the options on shutdown
-
FIXED: game still showing in taskbar after pressing x. When clicked you would see a small window without borders that closes shortly after.
-
Addressed several PC startup/full screen bugs
-
FIXED: game starting in window mode when clicking somewhere else during startup
-
FIXED: game switch display mode twice on startup
-
FIXED: game switching to borderless when ALT+ENTER after previous switch to full screen failed
-
Fixed the caching of settings on game minimization
-
FIXED: Incorrect window positions being stored in options when game is minimized
-
A message will now be displayed on BOOT if Intel GPU driver is below min specs
