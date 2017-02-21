Ein Hotfix für die PC-Version für For Honor korrigiert Fehler bei Easy AntiCheat.

Zum Thema For Honor ab 34,99 € bei Amazon.de For Honor für 47,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Noch im Verlauf des heutigen Tages wird Ubisoft Montreal einen Hotfix für die PC-Version des Mittelalter-Actionspiels For Honor veröffentlichen.

Der kleine Patch beseitigt unter anderem einige Probleme in Verbindung mit Easy AntiCheat. Unter anderem konnten sich einige Spieler aufgrund des Anti-Cheat-Programms nicht bei For Honor einloggen. Des Weiteren gibt es Hilfe bei der Verwendung eines Steam-Controlles sowie weitere Bugfixes.

Es handelt sich dabei übrigens nicht um das erst kürzlich angekündigte Gameplay-Update für For Honor. Um welche Uhrzeit der Hotfix für For Honor erscheinen wird, ist noch nicht bekannt. Wir haben jedoch bereits die vollständigen Patch-Notes für Sie.

Easy AntiCheat

FIXED: Error that was incorrectly blocking some players from entering the game

FIXED: Updated the error messaging for certain Easy AntiCheat notifications to make them more user friendly

General

Steam Controller users will no longer be kicked as inactive (AFK) when providing controller input

Addressed bugs in the the shutdown process

FIXED: game sometimes storing borderless in the options on shutdown

FIXED: game still showing in taskbar after pressing x. When clicked you would see a small window without borders that closes shortly after.

Addressed several PC startup/full screen bugs

FIXED: game starting in window mode when clicking somewhere else during startup

FIXED: game switch display mode twice on startup

FIXED: game switching to borderless when ALT+ENTER after previous switch to full screen failed

Fixed the caching of settings on game minimization

FIXED: Incorrect window positions being stored in options when game is minimized