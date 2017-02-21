For Honor : Ein Hotfix für die PC-Version für For Honor korrigiert Fehler bei Easy AntiCheat. Ein Hotfix für die PC-Version für For Honor korrigiert Fehler bei Easy AntiCheat.

Der kleine Patch beseitigt unter anderem einige Probleme in Verbindung mit Easy AntiCheat. Unter anderem konnten sich einige Spieler aufgrund des Anti-Cheat-Programms nicht bei For Honor einloggen. Des Weiteren gibt es Hilfe bei der Verwendung eines Steam-Controlles sowie weitere Bugfixes.

Es handelt sich dabei übrigens nicht um das erst kürzlich angekündigte Gameplay-Update für For Honor. Um welche Uhrzeit der Hotfix für For Honor erscheinen wird, ist noch nicht bekannt. Wir haben jedoch bereits die vollständigen Patch-Notes für Sie.

Patch-Notes für For Honor (PC-Hotfix)

Easy AntiCheat

  • FIXED: Updated the error messaging for certain Easy AntiCheat notifications to make them more user friendly

  • FIXED: Error that was incorrectly blocking some players from entering the game

General

  • Steam Controller users will no longer be kicked as inactive (AFK) when providing controller input

  • Addressed bugs in the the shutdown process

  • FIXED: game sometimes storing borderless in the options on shutdown

  • FIXED: game still showing in taskbar after pressing x. When clicked you would see a small window without borders that closes shortly after.

  • Addressed several PC startup/full screen bugs

  • FIXED: game starting in window mode when clicking somewhere else during startup

  • FIXED: game switch display mode twice on startup

  • FIXED: game switching to borderless when ALT+ENTER after previous switch to full screen failed

  • Fixed the caching of settings on game minimization

  • FIXED: Incorrect window positions being stored in options when game is minimized

  • A message will now be displayed on BOOT if Intel GPU driver is below min specs

For Honor
