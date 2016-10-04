Die Achievement-Liste für Mafia 3 ist da.
Zum Thema Mafia 3 ab 46,98 € bei Amazon.de Mafia III für 39,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Einige Tage vor dem offiziellen Release ist eine Liste mit sämtlichen Achievements für das Actionspiel Mafia 3 aufgetaucht.
Allerdings müssen wir an dieser Stelle eine kleine Spoiler-Warnung aussprechen, da die Erfolge mitunter den ein oder anderen Hinweis auf die Story des Spiels geben könnten.
Außerdem macht die Liste deutlich, dass es in Mafia 3 stellenweise recht makaber zugeht. So gibt es beispielsweise ein Achievement, wenn man Gegner an einen Alligator verfüttert. Auch besondere Aktionen wie zum Beispiel das Erzielen von fünf Kopfschüssen innerhalb von fünf Sekunden werden in Mafia 3 belohnt.
Story Achievements
Achievement
Points
Before They Bury You - Complete "Before They Bury You"
100
Pray on the Way Up - Complete "Pray on the Way Up"
15
It's a Brave New World - Complete "It's a Brave New World"
15
Fish Gotta Eat - Complete "Fish Gotta Eat"
15
Everyone Will Notice - Complete "Everyone Will Notice"
15
My Name is Lincoln Clay - Complete "My Name is Lincoln Clay"
15
Little Late for That - Complete "Little Late for That"
15
The Poor Sumb**** - Complete "The Poor Sumb****"
15
Burn Like Napalm - Complete "Burn Like Napalm"
30
Certainly Was Exciting - Complete "Certainly Was Exciting"
30
Yet Here We Are - Complete "Yet Here We Are"
40
Somethin' I've Gotta Do - Complete "Somethin' I've Gotta Do"
15
For Old Time's Sake - Complete "For Old Time's Sake"
15
Cut & Run - Complete "Cut & Run"
15
We Partners Now - Complete "We Partners Now"
15
IRA Don't Ask - Complete "IRA Don't Ask"
25
I Need a Favor - Complete "I Need a Favor"
25
.45 in My Hand - Complete ".45 in My Hand"
25
Real Nice Time - Complete "Real Nice Time"
30
The Connection to Cuba - Complete "The Connection to Cuba"
15
There's a War Goin' On - Complete "There's a War Goin' On"
15
Jesuit in New Mexico - Complete "Jesuit in New Mexico"
15
Gameplay Achievements
Achievement
Points
Cash in Hand - Save $150,000 between your wallet and the bank
10
Baby, You're a Rich Man - Earn $500,000
10
Racketeer - Get the maximum earn from one of your Rackets
15
Hole in Your Pocket - Spend at least $500,000
15
Big Earner - Receive $10,000 in earn from one Underboss
15
The New Boss - Flip 16 Racket Bosses
15
Live Another Day - Recruit 15 Racket Informants
15
No Loose Ends - Kill all of the Racket Bosses
15
Can't Trust a Rat - Kill 15 Racket Informants
15
Custom 358 - Drive at 120 mph or faster for 20 seconds
15
Testing the Shocks - While driving, perform a 50-meter jump and land on your wheels
15
New Bordeaux Drifter - While driving, drift for at least 5 seconds
15
One Good Turn - Make a 180 degree turn at high speed without hitting anything
15
Wrecker - Execute 10 Vehicle Takedowns
15
Combat Specialist - Kill 300 enemies using Takedowns
15
Shh, shh - Perform 100 Stealth Takedowns on enemies
15
Closed Casket - Perform 50 Brutal Takedowns
15
Softened 'Em Up - Completely weaken a Racket by killing all of its Enforcers
15
I'm Goin' In! - Attack a Racket without killing any Enforcers
15
Standard Communication Grid - Wiretap the Delray Hollow Smack Racket
15
Recruited to 5th SFG - Perform 5 headshots in 5 seconds
15
Bon Appétit! - Feed a body to an alligator
15
Next Time Swim Faster - Get eaten by an alligator
15
Sending A Message - Chain together 3 or more Brutal Takedowns
15
Code 112 - Steal a Police car
15
Insurance Risk - Escape a Police Zone after being chased for 2 minutes
15
Flambé - Make 10 enemies kill themselves with their own Molotovs
15
Sure Thing, Boss - Unlock all Associates
15
Never Saw it Coming - Kill an enemy within 2 seconds of kicking open a door
15
Secret Achievements
Achievement
Points
We're in This Together - Keep all Underbosses alive until "Yet Here We Are"
15
Just You and Me - Keep only one Underboss alive until "Yet Here We Are"
15
Trust - Reach the Loyal state with one Underboss
15
Family - Reach the Loyal state with all three Underbosses
15