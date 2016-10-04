Mafia 3 : Die Achievement-Liste für Mafia 3 ist da. Die Achievement-Liste für Mafia 3 ist da.

Zum Thema Mafia 3 ab 46,98 € bei Amazon.de Mafia III für 39,99 € bei GamesPlanet.com Einige Tage vor dem offiziellen Release ist eine Liste mit sämtlichen Achievements für das Actionspiel Mafia 3 aufgetaucht.

Allerdings müssen wir an dieser Stelle eine kleine Spoiler-Warnung aussprechen, da die Erfolge mitunter den ein oder anderen Hinweis auf die Story des Spiels geben könnten.

Außerdem macht die Liste deutlich, dass es in Mafia 3 stellenweise recht makaber zugeht. So gibt es beispielsweise ein Achievement, wenn man Gegner an einen Alligator verfüttert. Auch besondere Aktionen wie zum Beispiel das Erzielen von fünf Kopfschüssen innerhalb von fünf Sekunden werden in Mafia 3 belohnt.

Ebenfalls interessant: Mafia 3 - Keine Tests vor Release

Story Achievements

Achievement

Points

Before They Bury You - Complete "Before They Bury You"

100

Pray on the Way Up - Complete "Pray on the Way Up"

15

It's a Brave New World - Complete "It's a Brave New World"

15

Fish Gotta Eat - Complete "Fish Gotta Eat"

15

Everyone Will Notice - Complete "Everyone Will Notice"

15

My Name is Lincoln Clay - Complete "My Name is Lincoln Clay"

15

Little Late for That - Complete "Little Late for That"

15

The Poor Sumb**** - Complete "The Poor Sumb****"

15

Burn Like Napalm - Complete "Burn Like Napalm"

30

Certainly Was Exciting - Complete "Certainly Was Exciting"

30

Yet Here We Are - Complete "Yet Here We Are"

40

Somethin' I've Gotta Do - Complete "Somethin' I've Gotta Do"

15

For Old Time's Sake - Complete "For Old Time's Sake"

15

Cut & Run - Complete "Cut & Run"

15

We Partners Now - Complete "We Partners Now"

15

IRA Don't Ask - Complete "IRA Don't Ask"

25

I Need a Favor - Complete "I Need a Favor"

25

.45 in My Hand - Complete ".45 in My Hand"

25

Real Nice Time - Complete "Real Nice Time"

30

The Connection to Cuba - Complete "The Connection to Cuba"

15

There's a War Goin' On - Complete "There's a War Goin' On"

15

Jesuit in New Mexico - Complete "Jesuit in New Mexico"

15

Gameplay Achievements

Achievement

Points

Cash in Hand - Save $150,000 between your wallet and the bank

10

Baby, You're a Rich Man - Earn $500,000

10

Racketeer - Get the maximum earn from one of your Rackets

15

Hole in Your Pocket - Spend at least $500,000

15

Big Earner - Receive $10,000 in earn from one Underboss

15

The New Boss - Flip 16 Racket Bosses

15

Live Another Day - Recruit 15 Racket Informants

15

No Loose Ends - Kill all of the Racket Bosses

15

Can't Trust a Rat - Kill 15 Racket Informants

15

Custom 358 - Drive at 120 mph or faster for 20 seconds

15

Testing the Shocks - While driving, perform a 50-meter jump and land on your wheels

15

New Bordeaux Drifter - While driving, drift for at least 5 seconds

15

One Good Turn - Make a 180 degree turn at high speed without hitting anything

15

Wrecker - Execute 10 Vehicle Takedowns

15

Combat Specialist - Kill 300 enemies using Takedowns

15

Shh, shh - Perform 100 Stealth Takedowns on enemies

15

Closed Casket - Perform 50 Brutal Takedowns

15

Softened 'Em Up - Completely weaken a Racket by killing all of its Enforcers

15

I'm Goin' In! - Attack a Racket without killing any Enforcers

15

Standard Communication Grid - Wiretap the Delray Hollow Smack Racket

15

Recruited to 5th SFG - Perform 5 headshots in 5 seconds

15

Bon Appétit! - Feed a body to an alligator

15

Next Time Swim Faster - Get eaten by an alligator

15

Sending A Message - Chain together 3 or more Brutal Takedowns

15

Code 112 - Steal a Police car

15

Insurance Risk - Escape a Police Zone after being chased for 2 minutes

15

Flambé - Make 10 enemies kill themselves with their own Molotovs

15

Sure Thing, Boss - Unlock all Associates

15

Never Saw it Coming - Kill an enemy within 2 seconds of kicking open a door

15

Secret Achievements

Achievement

Points

We're in This Together - Keep all Underbosses alive until "Yet Here We Are"

15

Just You and Me - Keep only one Underboss alive until "Yet Here We Are"

15

Trust - Reach the Loyal state with one Underboss

15

Family - Reach the Loyal state with all three Underbosses

15
Bildergalerie Mafia 3 - Screenshots vergrößern Bildergalerie vergrößern
Bild 1 von 56
« zurück | weiter »
Mafia 3 – Screenshot